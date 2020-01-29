Arrow Finale: Watch Diggle's Big Green Lantern Tease Scene

Arrow's series finale episode was a combination of final fond, farewells, as well as new teases of exciting things to come. In the midst of all that 'closed doors, open windows' progression, Arrow managed to also tease fans with one long-awaited moment in the series: John Diggle's recruitment into the Green Lantern Corps! You can now watch the scene for yourself in the clip above. It occurs as part of Arrow's final epilogue segment, which is narrated by David Ramsey's John Diggle. As John is ruminating on how life will move on after Oliver Queen, he's forced to consider knew possibilities as a Green Lantern ring seemingly comes crashing into is life!

Warning, Arrow Series Finale SPOILERS Follow!

At the end of Arrow, John decides to move to Metropolis with his wife Lyla Michaels, son John Diggle Jr. and adopted son, Connor. As John is loading a moving van at night, a spacecraft comes crashing down near him, sending him flying. When John investigates he finds a box and opens it, only to see a green light emanating from inside. By all accounts, this is the classic Green Lantern origin story, remixed for the Arrowverse.

Arrow has been teasing fans with the possibility of John becoming a Green Lantern for years. Those teases and fan-hopes turned into a reality with Arrow's tease of Diggle being tied to the family line of John Stewart, the popular black Green Lantern character from DC Comics. The prospect of getting a full-fledged, live-action TV version of Green Lantern seemed far-flung - but after seeing everything the Arrowverse pulled off with "Crisis on Infinite Earths" it now seems more doable.

So far, the powers that be behind the Arrowverse (and even David Ramsey) are playing coy about whether or not there's an actual future for Diggle's Green Lantern, or if this was a final bit of fan service.

"This was something that was worked out over a year ahead with DC Entertainment," Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim said. "We very specifically negotiated and discussed the parameters and I feel like to say anything beyond what we have showed you would violate our agreement with DC."

There is a live-action Green Lantern TV series being planned for the HBO Max streaming service, so technically there is room for Ramsey to actually grow into his Green Lantern character in a way that would connect the Arrowverse to the larger DC Universe franchise. Is that something you want to see?

