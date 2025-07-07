Adria Arjona Becomes Wonder Woman in Amazing DCU Fan Art

When it was first announced that the DC Universe would set new actors for DC Studios’ biggest heroes, many fans wondered what that meant for DC’s trinity of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. Thus far, DC Studios’ co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have set David Corenswet to play the Man of Steel beginning in Superman, but as of now, no actors have been hired for Batman or Wonder Woman. A new piece of fanart, however, may have found the perfect actor to take over the role of Diana from previous actor, Gal Gadot, with Andor‘s Adria Arjona in the DC Universe.

The fanart, created by Instagram user 70.6ix, features Arjona in Diana’s iconic costume, tiara included, with the legendary lasso of truth front and center. While the first photo is a close-up of Arjona as Diana in a battle stance, the second photo in the post features a better overall look at what Arjona could look like if she were to be cast in the role. The image features a muscular build on the actress, reminiscent of how she’s often depicted in the comics, and a costume that feels like it was pulled from Tom King’s Wonder Woman run.

While it remains to be seen when DC Studios ultimately brings Diana into the new DC Universe, James Gunn has promised an appearance of another Amazonian hero coming soon. During press for the upcoming Superman movie, Gunn was asked about Nubia and whether fans will get to see her appear in any upcoming DC Universe titles. Although he wouldn’t specify where the character will appear, he did suggest fans may be happy in the rather near future regarding her debut.

As it stands, DC Studios is currently working on the prequel series, Paradise Lost, as well as a brand-new Wonder Woman movie. The former is set to be an HBO Max series that will take place on the island of Themyscira long before Diana’s birth. Although neither project has any stars attached to them, Paradise Lost does appear to be further along in development than a new Wonder Woman movie, which Gunn has confirmed is still being written.

Arjona has steadily seen her star rise in Hollywood in recent years. The actress first broke through with a role in the television series, Unforgettable, but she didn’t land her breakout role until 2015’s True Detective where she played Emily. Following her role in True Detective, Arjona also appeared in shows like Narcos and Emerald City. She has continued to stay busy having appeared in projects like Pacific Rim: Uprising, the television series Good Omens, Netflix’s Hit Man, and most recently the Star Wars series, Andor.

It remains to be seen whether Arjona gets cast in the role of Wonder Woman, but Gunn has already responded to rumors of her casting with praise, suggesting she’s on DC’s radar. The pair have even worked together before as she starred in the Gunn-produced horror movie, The Belko Experiment.

The previous two live action Wonder Woman movies, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, are currently available to stream on HBO Max. As of now, no release date has been set for prequel series Paradise Lost or a new live action Wonder Woman movie. Fans can, however, check out DC Universe’s first film offering when Superman hits theaters later this month.