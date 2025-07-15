Superman Proves That Marvel Dropped One of its Biggest Potential Franchise Stars

Practically every member of Superman’s ensemble cast got a chance to shine and leave a profound impression on viewers. However, if there’s anyone in this sprawling line-up that really stood out as a universally beloved figure, it was Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. This superhero wasn’t a household name before the release of Superman. However, writer/director James Gunn, much like he did with Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Mantis, and Peacemaker, turned this crime fighter into a beloved scene-stealer thanks to a combination of sharp writing and excellent casting.

It can’t be stressed enough how absorbing Gathegi is playing Mister Terrific, particularly in his stoic line deliveries that so amusingly contrast with the wacky pocket dimension shenanigans happening around him. Seeing this actor excel in Superman is especially satisfying, given how a Marvel movie previously mishandled the actor.

Edi Gathegi’s X-Men: First Class Character Was A Major Letdown

Edi Gathegi as Darwin in “X-Men: First Class” / 20th Century Studios

Edi Gathegi’s Darwin in X-Men: First Class was a tragically potent example of wasted potential. His mutant, one of the young recruits Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr recruit for their new school, has the ability to adapt to any environment or situation (hence his name). If he’s underwater, for instance, he can grow gills. Unfortunately, Darwin doesn’t get much personality in how he’s written. His most memorable moments in the film are when the camera awkwardly cuts to him when Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon) references American slavery, as well as his infamous death at the hands of Shaw, soon thereafter.

Somehow, the one mutant whose whole superpower is to endure anything is killed, simply to motivate the other characters to save the world. It was a peculiar writing maneuver on multiple levels (including the obvious and awkward racial subtext); it also demonstrated a serious lack of imagination in utilizing Darwin’s power. This narrative turn also left poor Gathegi with one of the most baffling moments in the history of the X-Men movie franchise. The way the saga ‘did him dirty’ became infamous. There would be no redemption for Darwin in the X-Men films; however, Superman gives Gathegi so much more to do as a superhero.

Gathegi’s Captivating Mister Terrific Reaffirms All The First Class Potential Left on the Table

What’s immediately striking about Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific performance is how instantly absorbing he is, selling the character’s “cool as a cucumber” demeanor. This master of technology can do anything, and Gathegi’s body language alone communicates his mechanical and intellectual prowess. The way Gathegi’s serious aura humorously contrasts with other characters like Lois Lane and Guy Gardner is also a hoot. This man’s excellent Mister Terrific works as engrossing both on his own merits and as a member of a wider ensemble.

Whether it’s being the centerpiece of unforgettable action sequences or delivering the most confidence-drenched lines of the year, Gathegi is truly extraordinary as Mister Terrific. The only downside of such an excellent Superman performance is how vividly it reminds viewers of how interesting Darwin could’ve been. First Class could’ve utilized these talents and created a cheer-worthy mutant for the ages. Instead, they undercut his mutant superpowers for a lazy narrative turn and, in the process, lost all opportunities to showcase Edi Gathegi’s acting chops.

Perhaps it was all for the best in the end. After all, not getting to leave an impression on moviegoers as Darwin (solely because of the writing and directing) meant that Gathegi had the chance to take on a new superhero like Mister Terrific. This artist was always meant to inhabit this particular DC Comics character and take Mister Terrific from an obscure comics fixture to a movie star inspiring cheers around the world. It’s still frustrating to look back on any instance of talented actors getting wasted like Edi Gathegi was in X-Men: First Class. Thankfully, glorious cinematic redemption in the realm of superhero movies awaited him just 14 years later.

Now, DC Studios needs to learn from Marvel’s mistake and get Mister Terrific into a new DCU project sooner before later.

Superman is now playing in theaters.