Sue Dibny The Flash Girl Named Sue Natalie Dreyfuss

After months of searching for Sue Dearborn, the character finally comes to The Flash (played by Natalie Dreyfuss) in "A Girl Named Sue," the February 18 episode of the hit superhero series. Dearborn is the maiden name of Sue Dibny, Ralph's wife, in the comics, and fans have wondered more or less from the moment Ralph arrived when they would get to meet Sue, since the pair are right up there with Barry and Iris as one of comics' cutest couples. Up to this point, Ralph has had a file open on Sue, in his capacity as a private detective, as she has been missing and her family wants her back. It looks like she doesn't want to be found, though.

Per the official synopsis, which you can see below, Sue has other ideas. Apparently instead of returning home, she takes Ralph on "a daring adventure."

"I knew a little bit of him from Identity Crisis, which is also like a super, super dark storyline," Hartley Sawyer, who plays Ralph, told reporters shortly after he was cast in the role. "And the thing that I knew about him was that the detective aspect and I knew also about Sue as well. That he and Sue were like, you know, this Hepburn and Tracy of the comics. Which is something that we haven't explored yet."

Identity Crisis, from writer Brad Meltzer and artist Rags Morales, saw the death of Sue Dibny at the hands of Jean Loring, a longtime friend of the family and ex-wife to Ray Palmer. None of those storylines are likely to play out in the Arrowverse, and in the years since Identity Crisis, Sue's death has been removed from canon in the comics.

You can check out the episoide synopsis below.

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. "A Girl Named Sue" will debut on February 18.

