Legends of Tomorrow: Mr Parker's Cul de Sac Synopsis Released

It's time to head to a friendly neighborhood with a good-natured TV host when Ray Palmer hosts Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac on a March 3 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The image of the kids' show was one of the first things fans saw in an early trailer for the latest season of Legends, and until now we have not has much in the way of context. A newly-released synopsis for the episode gives...a little...but not much, and it seems likely that we will have to wait until the teaser for the episode itself comes out to really understand why Brandon Routh is doing his best Fred Rogers in the episode.

The episode also sees subplots that pair Sara (Caity Lotz) with Ava (Jes Macallan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) with John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Last but not least, when Mick decides to take some frustration with a bad review out on the critic, he has social media influencer Zari there to help him track the critic down which...yeah, sounds about right.

Constantine and Charlie started hanging out in this week's episode, as they began dealing with some of the fallout from Constantine's life-altering "Newcastle incident." It seems like fans will see more of Astra Logue's mother as the season progresses.

"Well, I mean we'll be seeing [her] mom," executive producer Klemmer told us recently. "So, we'll see some Natalie. We'll see her in a number of incarnations. See a sort of spirit version and then a kind of a dream world version. I mean, I guess we'll see like a really kind of alternate reality version."

You can check it out below.

FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Mister Parker's Cul-De-Sac" will debut on March 3.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!