New The Flash Set Photos Reveal Return of Godspeed

The Flash's sixth season already has a lot on its plate following the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, between the conspiracy surrounding Black Hole, a mystery surrounding Mirror Master, and the potential death of the Speed Force itself. If that wasn't enough, a new series of set photos hint at the return of a familiar, fan-favorite speedster foe. The photos, which are courtesy of Canadagraphs, showcase someone wearing the Godspeed costume on the set of the season's eighteenth episode.

In the comics, Godspeed first appeared in The Flash: Rebirth #1, and was created by Joshua Williamson and Carmine Di Giandomenico. The character is a relatively recent addition to the Flash mythos and has an ability that most speedsters would die for. He has the ability to separate speedsters from their connection to the speed force, which can kill them in the process. It makes him immensely deadly, which is not to mention all the other things he can do, including possibly even being faster than The Flash. The character of August Heart initially started out as a friend of Barry Allen, but once he was revealed to be Godspeed he went all villain, and we're not quite sure how the show will handle his motivations.

Godspeed first made his appearance in a Season 5 episode of the same name, which centered around Nora West-Allen's (Jessica Parker Kennedy) first days as a speedster in the future. The character then briefly appeared in the Season 6 premiere -- or, really, the latest in a string of "imposters" pretending to be Godspeed.

It remains to be seen exactly how Godspeed will return in this latest Season 6 appearance, and if Team Flash will actually cross paths with the real August Heart.

"There's small Easter eggs, there's big Easter eggs," former showrunner Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com last year. "When we were in season 3 when Savitar was talking about DeVoe being one of his biggest foes and we like to leave it... and try to figure out which it’s going to be. Maybe a big bad the next season, who's just a name drop. Godspeed sort of fell into the best of both world in regard to we can have an episode with him, introduce him and then bring him back at some point in the future because he's stayed a conflict villain so we would never want to do a guy like that in just one episode. Red Death is pretty big. I think you can tell the bigger characters when we talk about them that we don't do that just as a one off little Easter egg. We try to set it up with ... we give them a little bit more like, 'Oh, man. These people might be coming in the future.'"

