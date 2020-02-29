Black Lightning: "The Book of War Chapter Two" Photos Released

While Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his allies were able to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) from Markovian captivity, the sense of victory is one that's been short-lived. As it turns out, rescuing Lynn has only provoked Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) meaning that an honest-to-goodness war is coming from Freeland. However, the threat is even bigger than that with the reveal that the United States government is in a very real way responsible for the whole situation, having been behind the very creation of Gravedigger, the metahuman program he's seeking to use for his own aims, and the very reason he's sided with the Markovians in the first place. But while all of this will come to a head, the city of Freeland has other dangers to worry about as well and in new photos released by The CW, it appears some of those threats may well be home grown.

In new photos for "The Book of War: Chapter Two" it appears that in addition to the real and present danger that is Gravedigger and the Markovians, Lala (William Catlett) and his new situation with Lady Eve (Jill Scott) will also factor as well as put the gangster on a collision course with Black Lightning and Thunder (Nafessa Williams). There's also the matter of just how far the government is willing to go to deal with the situation in Freeland and, by extension, their culpability with Gravedigger. A preview for the upcoming episode suggests that the government will bomb Freeland just to be rid of the threat once and for all should Black Lightning be unsuccessful in fighting him. And defeating Gravedigger might be an issue. When leaving Markovia, Lynn left behind her meta boost serum, something that Gravedigger used to give himself ultimate power.

You can check out the official synopsis for "The Book of War: Chapter Two" below.

THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Book of War: Chapter Two" will debut on March 2.