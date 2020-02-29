Jim Lee Comments on Rumors of Marvel Buying DC

DC Comics revealed a rather big shakeup in their management recently when they said that Dan DiDio, who was a co-publisher at DC Comics alongside Jim Lee, was no longer with the company. DiDio has been a staple of DC's comic division for a decade, and as such, it was a big surprise to see him no longer with the company he had become so synonymous with. Today at C2E2, Lee took the stage for a personal spotlight panel, and during his talk, he did address some of the information and details out on the internet and social media regarding DC and what the plans are for the future, including a recent rumor that suggested that Marvel was planning on purchasing DC Comics outright. Lee took some time to pretty much shoot that down (via Newsarama).

"To address some of the stuff that is out there, there's rumors... speculation," Lee told the audience. "I wouldn't put any credence into it. DC has been around for 85 years, and we'll be around for another 85 years. I hope to be doing this panel in 85 years."

It was a pretty far fetched rumor to begin with, especially from the angle of Warner Bros. Warner Bros. has had mixed success with launching DC superhero movies recently, but even with that mixed success, it's hard to believe they would ever sell their extensive library of characters and stories to another company to mine.

Sure Batman v Superman didn't launch the MCU-like franchise they hoped for, but would you really trade the success you had with Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and undoubtedly the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad projects because of some failures? No, you probably wouldn't.

Al lit takes is a string of hits to really make a hill into a mountain, and it's doubtful WB would sell all that to a competitor without being on the edge of bankruptcy or something.

In any case, Lee is pretty certain it isn't happening anytime soon, and we're pretty certain about that as well.

