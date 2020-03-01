Arrow's Stephen Amell Wishes Jensen Ackles as Batman Had Appeared on the Show

Over the course of eight seasons, Arrow saw the introduction of a number of great characters from DC Comics appear on The CW series, but for series star Stephen Amell there is one character -- and one particular actor playing said character -- that he wishes could have appeared. Amell would have liked to have seen Supernatural star Jensen Ackles appear on Arrow at some point during the series' run as Batman and, of course, Batman's "alter ego" Bruce Wayne.

During an appearance at C2E2 2020 in Chicago, Amell and Arrow co-star Emily Bett Rickards were asked if there were any characters they would have liked to have seen on the series and for Amell, it was an easy answer. He would have liked to have seen Batman as played by Ackles.

"We could have had Jensen Ackles come on as Batman but only if people wanted to have an awesome time," Amell said. "I would have liked the whole Bruce Wayne of it all. That would have been fun."

Amell's preference for Ackles to have portrayed Batman/Bruce Wayne is an interesting one. While Ackles may be best known to many fans for his role as Dean Winchester on The CW's Supernatural, he has appeared in pockets of the DC universe before. On Smallville, Ackles played Jason Teague during that show's fourth season but he's also got a link to the Bat Family, too. Ackles notably voiced Jason Todd/Red Hood in the animated Batman: Under the Red Hood.

On Arrow, Batman never actually appeared in the series despite being mentioned. The character did appear during the Batwoman hour of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" when Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) went to Earth-99 and tracked down that world's Batman (played by Kevin Conroy). Still while Amell didn't get an Ackles Batman on Arrow, he explained that he doesn't have any regrets in the end because of a pretty cool moment he got to have with Superman: calling the Kryptonian 'Clark' when he really wasn't supposed to.

"Although my favorite thing ever, I don't feel like I have any regrets because I got to call Superman 'Clark,'" Amell said. "That was not in the script. I was supposed to call him Superman; I called him Clark and the director goes 'can we get one where you call him Superman?' and I go 'No'."

Would you have liked to have seen Ackles as Batman on Arrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.