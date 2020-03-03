The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow Aren't Airing New Episodes This Week

If you're looking to tune in to new episodes of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow tonight, you will be out of luck. Both of the veteran Arrowverse series will be taking a one-week hiatus, and will not be airing new episodes on Tuesday, March 3rd. The decision is seemingly due to not wanting to compete with primetime coverage of "Super Tuesday", an election day when multiple states begin to have their votes counted in the primary elections. If you still want to watch either show on Tuesday night, The CW will be airing reruns of The Flash's "Love Is a Battlefield" and Legends' "Meet the Legends".

Both series are slated to return on Tuesday, March 10th, and will bring some major plot points along with them. The Flash will be airing "Death of the Speed Force", an installment that will bring the long-awaited return of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale).

"WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime.

Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert."

Meanwhile, Legends will be airing the perfectly-titled episode "Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac", which seemingly begins to set up the exits of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford).

"FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for.

Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan."

As mentioned above, both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will return Tuesday, March 10th, on The CW.

