7 Most Insane Things Lobo Has Ever Done

What hasn’t been said about Lobo? The beloved space bounty hunter, the Main Man, and straight up menace to the galaxy and beyond (unless you are a space dolphin, of course,) is well known for his history of causing chaos nearly everywhere in the DC multiverse, an epic history that might as well be centuries long in length. The character, himself, however, only first appeared in 1983, in Omega Men #3, created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, where Lobo began his onslaught of destruction by attacking the renegade group the Omega Men. Still, even this is far from the most out of pocket misdeed that Lobo has ever done. Far from it.

From truly wild acts of violence to even driving his own mother crazy, here’s seven of the most fraggin’ insane things that Lobo has ever done.

7) Became an Archbishop

Lobo found god. No, really. In a wild twist of fate for Lobo, he, at one point, becomes an Archbishop for the First Celestial Church of the Triple Fish-God. This turns into a rare moment of pacificus for Lobo, inspired by his devotion to his beloved Fishies, aka Space Dolphins. This changes, however, once Lobo acquires the Emerald Eye of Ekron, a relic that returns Lobo to his usual dangerous self. Afterwards, he kills the Fish-God, the very deity he served, as one of his first acts as the “old Lobo.” Space Dolphins be damned, apparently.

6) Drove His Own Mother Insane, From Birth

Even at Lobo’s very beginning, his dangerous nature became evident in the mere moments outside of the womb. Little Lobo started off strong when he bit the fingers off of the nurse delivering him and even proceeded to then chase the medical staff with scalpels. This incident was traumatizing enough to cause nearly all involved to go insane, including Lobo’s own mother. It isn’t all surprising, then, to discover that Lobo’s name literally translates to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it,” a translation he would go on to honor throughout his life.

5) Kicked Out of Both Heaven and Hell

Lobo found himself banned from both Heaven and Hell after encountering Lord Nytemayr. Here Lobo becomes tormented by him and, through this, Lobo stumbles into Heaven, where he’s then sent to Hell, after laughing at the very face of God. Lobo doesn’t stop there, however, as he then kills several demons, to remain true to his desire to always “go against the grain,” landing him back on Earth. Apparently, even Hell itself can’t contain Lobo, though, to be fair, Hell might as well be a theme-park to someone like Lobo.

4) Killed Santa Claus

Yes, it’s true. Lobo once killed Santa Claus. During a Christmas Special, Lobo was hired at the time by the Easter Bunny (of course) to kill his main competition: Santa. This leads Lobo into full-on combat with Santa, ending in a machete fight. This, for sure, is one of the most bizarre Lobo stories, which is saying something, yet, at the same time, it was also one of the stories that started to put Lobo on the map. Looks like he got popularity that year, instead of coal.

3) Ate an Entire City

Tying back to the Christmas Special, Lobo returned for payment only to learn the Easter Bunny wasn’t paying. That wasn’t a good move on the Bunny’s part. In true Lobo style, he razed the entire Easter Bunny City, crushing it into a bite-sized lump. Then he ate it. This absurd, grotesque act ranks among his wildest feats, yet for Lobo, it’s just another day of chaos. Blending carnage, dark humor, and total anarchy, the moment perfectly reflects his character. Destruction isn’t just what he does-it’s who he is. And somehow, it only gets crazier from here.

2) Annihilated Hs Entire Race

In one of the most fiendish acts in comic-book history, Lobo commits mass murder by eliminating every Czarnian, his own race, just to be unique. With a twisted sense of pride and a love for chaos, he delivered a violent extinction, leaving himself the sole survivor. No war, no struggle, just pure, calculated slaughter. This wasn’t revenge or necessity, just pure vanity. This act of annihilation cements Lobo as one of comic’s most unpredictable antiheroes that is so far removed from morality that he’s even willing to destroy an entire race.

1) Destroyed an Entire Planet by Punching a Guy

Lobo already wiped the entire Czarnian race, so it’s no stretch of the imagination that he would destroy an entire planet. What makes this truly insane, though, is not only does this mean that Lobo destroyed yet another alien race, but that he did so with a single punch. On Thanotopsia, Lobo hit an assailant so hard the planet destabilized and crumbled into rubble. Every living thing was wiped out instantly and Lobo, for his part, simply walked away. Planet annihilation might as well be another weekday for him. Lobo.