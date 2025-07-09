5 Greatest DC Heroines, Ranked

DC has some of the best heroines in all of comics. Some of the original superheroes over here were some of the first heroines in all of comics ever, making a huge splash for the comic industry. From there we now have thousands of heroines from every comic company to ever exist but DC in particular really has some fantastic women as part of their heroic structure, saving the day and often the world with a blend of power, strenght, and humanity.

But even with a very deep roster of amazing heroines, there are a few of DC’s ladies that stand out as the greatest. Here are the five we think are just the best.

5) Barbara Gordon/Oracle/Batgirl

Before the infamously controversial accident in The Killing Joke, Barbara Gordon, daughter of Commissioner Gordon, was Batgirl. After being paralyzed from the waist down, this did nothing to stop her from still being a hero. She became Oracle and as Batman’s eyes and ears in the sky as well as a master hacker, she was born anew. Later she ended up co-founding the Birds of Prey with Black Canary as well, giving DC an all-female hero group.

With the controversial change to give her the ability to walk again after an experimental surgery, Barbara has returned to her role as Batgirl, though it’s a title she’s started sharing with her successors while also maintaining the Oracle title. An inspiration to many disabled people across the world, Barbara has been a cornerstone for the DC universe as a whole for over 60 years — making her a hero on the page and off.

4) Supergirl

Originally starting off as a gender swapped Superman, Kara Zor-El is the older cousin of the Man of Steel. Born earlier but displaced through time, Kara lived on Krypton in Argo city for many years before it’s destruction. Later coming to earth she became a hero herself. She would later get her own villains over the course of many solo titles over the years. Known for her calm demeanor as well as her temper, she’s one of DC’s best heroes.

Being simply labeled as the cousin of Superman is no easy task for anyone but Kara has made this role her own. She also has had a very complicated history that has been interesting for fans, but she’s always a very reliable and fun character no matter which version you get.

3) Zatanna

The resident magician of the Justice League and DC universe is Zatanna. Don’t let her showgirl attire fool you; she’s more than a pretty face, just ask any foe that comes her way. Easily the most charming member of the Justice League, Zatanna maintains one of the strongest friendships with Batman as they were trained together by her father, Zatarra. She’s always a first responder in any major event, whether it’s magic-based or not.

Later becoming a founding member of Justice League Dark, the magic division of the Justice League she would met John Constantine. The much stranger magician of the DC universe, the two would date for a time but were an odd match admittedly. Since then she has redefined who he is outside of any character and has finally gone solo once again. Zatanna has done it all.

2) Black Canary

Another early Justice League member and often love interest to Green Arrow is Dinah Lance aka Black Canary. On the surface she gets overlooked as the wife of Oliver Queen but she is so much more than that in every way. A founder of the Birds of Prey as well as one of the best fighters in the DC universe makes her strong as is. Throw in having sonic screams, a cool motorcycle and having a band in her free time? She’s one of the best heroes DC has.

While she hasn’t had a ton of solo runs to her name, she definitely deserves a long ongoing book.

1) Wonder Woman

You can’t have heroines in comics without Wonder Woman herself. She’s the blueprint and one of the best to do it ever. With countless talented writer and artists to take her work on like George Pereź, Gail Simone, and Kelly Thompson just to name a few, she’s a beloved fan-favorite and her stories are some of DC’s greatest. With one of the richest histories in all of DC along with a great rogues gallery, Wonder Woman is undoubtedly DC’s best there is.

With how well she’s doing in the Absolute Universe currently, it’s great to see Wonder Woman on top even in a world with some of the most negative energy in the universe. She stands up above most of her counterparts with a level of sincerity that makes you smile. Such an icon in every meaning of the word.

Who’s your favorite DC heroine? Let us know down in the comments