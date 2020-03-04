James Gunn Reveals The Suicide Squad Poster

Filmmaker James Gunn has been guarding the secrets about The Suicide Squad ever since he first signed on to direct the sequel-meets-reboot for Warner Bros. Pictures, though recent set photos from the DC Comics movie have provided fans with some hints over what to expect in the new film. And now that filming has wrapped up and the cast has all gone their separate ways, the director has revealed a brand new poster made for the film's cast and crew, teasing a lot of iconic weapons for the DC Comics film.

Take a look at the poster below, which features Harley Quinn's hammer and Captain Boomerang's boomerang among other weapons.

Anticipation for the new movie continues to mount, especially after set photos teased epic action with actors such as Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and one of Gunn's most frequent collaborators in Nathan Fillion. The actor recently opened up about his decision to join the DC Comics movie, explaining that he'll always fulfill Gunn's requests.

"James Gunn (is) one of the people in my life that when he calls I just pick up the phone and say 'yes to whatever you're about to say, it's yes, the answer is yes,'" Fillion explained to the Associated Press. "James Gunn is an amazing storyteller, that guy understands story and he loves to tell story. So when he wants to do something you know it's gonna be fun, you know it's gonna be satisfying... So here he is with Suicide Squad 2, he asks me to come down. What can I say about it? It's so secret, I get stressed when people talk about it. Here's what I can tell you though, huge scope. I've never done anything so big."

Expectations are riding high for The Suicide Squad, which filmmaker Gunn has described as one of his favorite projects that he's ever worked on. Even before filming wrapped, he explained that it is his favorite script that he's ever written.

"My favorite screenplays you mean? I love them movies I directed all the same, so far, but I think I love The Suicide Squad script the most," Gunn said during a Q&A on Instagram. "Also love the scripts for Dawn of the Dead, Super, and The Specials."

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021.

