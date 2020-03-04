Kevin Smith Congratulates Supergirl Stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood on Their Baby News

The DCTV world got a delightful surprise on Wednesday, when Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced that they are expecting their first child. The reveal came through a series of photos on Instagram, which have already courted a lot of love from the couple's friends and fans. One of the best reactions yet has to be on behalf of Kevin Smith, who is friends with Benoist and Wood after directing multiple episodes of Supergirl. Smith took to Twitter to offer "huge congrats" to the couple, and to joke that they should "NOT put the kid in a rocket", a reference to the origin story of both Supergirl and Superman.

My Babies are havin’ a baby! Huge congrats to my Charm City cuties @MelissaBenoist and @CHRIStophrWOOD on their big news! So nice to see a @TheCWSupergirl and @MastersOfficial crossover without any pesky supervillains getting in the way! Do NOT put the kid in a rocket! pic.twitter.com/JqpXp44kKO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 4, 2020

Smith has directed four episodes of Supergirl thus far, most recently with the Season 4 episode "Bunker Hill". He and Benoist recently worked together on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, in which Benoist plays the "Reboot" version of the superhero Chronic. He also is showrunning Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated series which will feature Wood as the voice of He-Man.

Smith has certainly advocated for the couple in the past, speaking about attending their wedding ceremony on a previous episode of his podcast.

"I was very fortunate enough to go to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood's wedding last weekend which was Supergirl and Mon-El," Smith said last September. "The, hands down, most romantic wedding I've ever been to. It was beautiful, looked like it was art directed within an inch of its life, but it was just outside, they used nature and sh-t like that. But they wrote their own vows and I knew his would be good because he's real clever, he's a funny dude, he's good with a turn of phrase. I've read scripts that he's wrote and he's a really f-king clever writer. I knew he'd write something powerful. I figured Melissa, she's used to doing other people's dialogue and stuff like that she'd not be as f-king strong as Chris because she's not known as a writer. She f-king wrote some beautiful vows, bro. I was f-king bawling and you know I cry at the f-king drop of a...I cry watching Supergirl the show, but it was f-king beautiful."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.