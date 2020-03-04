Supergirl Stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Expecting a Baby

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are about to become parents. Benoist recently took to Instagram to announce the news, with the help of a series of adorable photos featuring herself, Wood, and their dogs. As Benoist revealed in her caption, "a non-canine child" would be arriving to their family very soon. Wood later shared the photos on his social media, confirming that the "news is real". Benoist stars as Kara Danvers/Supergirl on the long-running The CW series, while Wood has guest-starred since Season 2 as Mon-El/Valor.

It is unclear at this point if Benoist's pregnancy will have any impact on Supergirl, which was renewed for an upcoming sixth season earlier this year. Given the fact that the Arrowverse series typically don't begin filming their fall seasons until July or August of a certain year, and it is not publicly known how far along the pregnancy is, there's a chance that Benoist could have her baby before the new season begins.

Benoist and Wood have been dating since 2017, and were married in an private ceremony last September. The wedding guests included several of the pair's co-stars on Supergirl and The Vampire Diaries, as well as Kevin Smith.

"I was very fortunate enough to go to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood's wedding last weekend which was Supergirl and Mon-El," Smith said last September. "The, hands down, most romantic wedding I've ever been to. It was beautiful, looked like it was art directed within an inch of its life, but it was just outside, they used nature and sh-t like that. But they wrote their own vows and I knew his would be good because he's real clever, he's a funny dude, he's good with a turn of phrase. I've read scripts that he's wrote and he's a really f-king clever writer. I knew he'd write something powerful. I figured Melissa, she's used to doing other people's dialogue and stuff like that she'd not be as f-king strong as Chris because she's not known as a writer. She f-king wrote some beautiful vows, bro. I was f-king bawling and you know I cry at the f-king drop of a...I cry watching Supergirl the show, but it was f-king beautiful."

Congratulations to Benoist, Wood, and their friends and family!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.

