The Batman Reportedly Enlists Teen Wolf Stars in "Sizable Roles"

The Batman is currently in the middle of filming, and it looks like details surrounding the film are continuing to come to light -- including a handful of new cast members. According to a new report from The A.V. Club, twin actors Charlie and Max Carver have been cast in "sizable roles" in the upcoming DC film. Both Carvers have acted together in Desperate Housewives, Teen Wolf, and The Leftovers.

While there's no indication of exactly who the Carvers could be, there certainly isn't a shortage of twin or parallel characters in the canon of DC Comics. There's the Trigger Twins, a pair of criminals who previously went toe-to-toe with Batman in the '90s run of Detective Comics. There's also Tweedledum and Tweedledee, a set of cousins who partner together to commit crimes in Gotham.

Joining the Carvers in The Batman are Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright lined up to play Jim Gordon.

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why... I just really wanted it.” Pattinson said in a previous interview. “I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes... I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

