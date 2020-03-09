Supergirl "Realty Bytes" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Reality Bytes", the March 15 episode of Supergirl. The episode is set to see Kara/Supergirl take a night off from her super heroic duties leaving Nia/Dreamer to protect National City. However, Dreamer is soon targeted by a terrorist for being transgender and when Nia's roommate is attacked and seriously injured as a result prompting the team to rally around Dreamer who isn't going to bow down to hate.

"Reality Bytes" is not the first episode of Supergirl that has dealt with Nia's trans identity. Episodes in Season 4 both explored Nia's relationship with her family -- specifically her sister -- as a result of her developing the Dreamer families as a transwoman while another episode saw Dreamer openly embrace her status as an American alien who also happens to be trans in an effort to show the people of National City they were more alike than different.

"Nia's transness is a big part of her identity," Maines explained shortly after she was cast. "I think for all trans people, it's not our only defining feature but it is a defining feature, so it's a big part of I know who I am and who Nia is, so it would be inappropriate to completely ignore that. But like I said, it is not the only part of her identity. Not every episode or every Nia storyline is focusing on her transness, which I like, but we do have episodes coming up where her transness plays a big part. And her transness plays a really big part in her powers and how her powers manifest and her relationship with her family."

You can check out the synopsis for "Reality Bytes" below.

DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia’s (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn’t like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber .

Supergirl airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, following episodes of Batwoman on The CW. "Reality Bytes" will debut on March 15.

