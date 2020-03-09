Watchmen: Damon Lindelof Hopes for Second Season but Doesn't Have Any Ideas

While audiences might have been apprehensive about HBO's adaptation of Watchmen, the series ended up being one of the biggest successes in genre television in 2019, leading fans to speculate about whether we would get a second season, with creator Damon Lindelof confirming that he hopes a second season comes together, though he doesn't personally have any ideas about what that season would explore. Lindelof has previously expressed that he doesn't have an interest in developing a Season Two, with these recent comments implying that he would champion a different creative moving forward with their own take on the subject matter that would honor not only the show's legacy, but also that of the original graphic novel.

“I wish that I had an idea for Watchmen Season Two, and I really wish that there is going to be a Watchmen Season 2; I just – we put it all on the field for Season One," Lindelof shared with Collider. "And every great idea we had, I was like, what if we just put that in Season One versus, ‘Oh, let’s stick it away for later.’ And so, could there be a second season of Watchmen? I personally hope that there is but I don’t think it should exist just because people liked the first season.”

Despite the series only being conceived as one season, that's never stopped HBO from pursuing additional stories for its successful series, such as Big Little Lies getting a second season, even though it told the entire story of the book upon which it was based.

Earlier this year, the network reclassified Watchmen from a "Drama Series" to a "Limited Series" for awards submissions, with the former label implying it could get subsequent seasons while the latter implies it isn't beholden to any release schedule. This alteration might have excited fans, as the shift coincided with the network claiming future seasons were possible, but this decision had nothing to do with Lindelof.

“That decision actually happened well above my pay grade," the creator pointed out. "I think that when we went and pitched the show to HBO we said, ‘We’re just gonna do one season and then see where we are. And just so you know, it’s more of a Fargo model or a True Detective model where, if there were other seasons of the show, it would reset. It’s not the continuative adventures of these characters.’ And they were like, ‘Cool, cool, cool.’ And then when the series ended, they were like, ‘Are you gonna do a second season?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t have any ideas,’ and they were like, ‘Oh, so you meant what you said before.’ And so I think that because there’s only gonna be one of them, it feels more appropriate to call it a limited series than a drama series. But again, I get consulted on these decisions but I don’t make them.”

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Watchmen.

