Elliot Fletcher Cast in Y: The Last Man TV Series

While Y: The Last Man was one of Vertigo Comics' most successful series, the story's path towards its planned TV show hasn't been quite as successful, though the FX adaptation has recently confirmed that Elliot Fletcher has been added to the cast as Hero Brown's best friend Sam, per Deadline. The comic book series launched back in 2002 and concluded in 2008, with its compelling exploration of a number of culturally relevant themes igniting speculation that the narrative could be adapted for a live-action project, with first plans of FX's adaptation emerging back in 2015 and undergoing a number of adjustments in subsequent years.

FX describes the series, "Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class, and survival."

Deadline describes the character Sam Jordan, "Hero Brown’s best friend, and enabler. His background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Street smart but occasionally self-destructive, he is wry and funny, with a big heart."

Earlier this year, Barry Keoghan departed the lead role of Yorick, with Ben Schnetzer recently taking on the role. The series also stars Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Lashana Lynch, and Juliana Canfield.

Despite the adaptation's many setbacks, comic series co-creator Brian K. Vaughan offered an update on the project last year in the wake of the series changing showrunners.

"The show must go on! Sorry for two Hollywood sellout posts in one day, but I just got back from the writers’ room for Y (still coming to FX in 2020!), and I’m very pleased to say the series is in excellent hands with new showrunner [Eliza Clark] and her intimidating squad of all-stars," he shared on Instagram. "TV is goddamn hard, and if the last 17 years have taught co-creator [Pia Guerra] and me anything, it’s that our story is particularly challenging to adapt, so I’m very grateful to everyone who’s helped get Yorick & Co. this far, especially Michael Green and Aïda Croal. Anyway, stay tuned, very good (monkey) sh-t coming your way soon."

