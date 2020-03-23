When Will Supergirl Return With New Episodes?

The mystery of what Lex Luthor is up to deepened in the latest episode of Supergirl but now another mystery has presented itself. After the airing of Sunday's episode, "Alex in Wonderland" The CW did not air a preview or an air date for when the next episode will air. That episode, "Deus Lex Machina", was set to air next Sunday, March 29th, but at this point, there's been no confirmation from the network to suggest that it won't go ahead an air or if it will have a bit of a delay.

A delay would not be entirely unexpected. Both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will be on a hiatus for two more weeks, and are expected to return on Tuesday, April 7th. It is unclear at this point if The CW's Sunday shows, Batwoman and Supergirl, will also take these weeks off, or will continue to air episodes when they were initially scheduled.

As for "Deus Lex Machina", the episode happens to be the directorial debut of series star Melissa Benoist. The episode will see Lex scheme to bring his sister Lena closer to him while also pitting Supergirl against Leviathan. The episode will also explain how Lex became such a prominent and powerful figure after "Crisis on Infinite Earths", thus answering questions that may fans have had since the emergence of the new Earth-Prime.

For Lex, getting Lena to be closer to him would prevent her from reconciling her friendship with Supergirl and thus help him retain his power in a sense. Last season, Lena learned the hard truth about Kara's secret identity as Supergirl and it drove a major wedge between the former best friends. However, while Lex has dubious intentions, Lena's efforts come from a desire to help humanity in a real way which could, hopefully, leave space for Kara and Lena to reconcile at some point in the future.

"I think there’s always potential, you know?" McGrath told TV Guide. "I think the writers are very smart, and I think they have a very clear, articulated plan about what they're doing. And I would hate to think that you're not going to get Kara and Lena back as they were before. And I think fundamentally Lena is still a very good person, and I think she does just miss her friends. She misses Kara desperately, and part of me believes that Lena would do anything to get that back if it meant that Kara wouldn't, as she thought, betray her again. If Lena felt that Kara couldn't betray her again, I think Lena would do anything to get that friendship back. I think the illustration of that is how hurt she was. You couldn't feel that amount of hurt if you didn't actually care."

You can check out the synopsis for "Deus Lex Machina" below.

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Deus Lex Machina" is currently set to air March 29th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.