Batman: The Animated Series The Joker Joins The One:12 Collective Figure Lineup

Every hero needs a villain, so Mezco is following up their Batman: The Animated Series Batman One:12 Collective action figure with a fantastic figure of the Joker. The figure stands 6.69-inches tall, and will include a detailed costume and a ton of accessories like swappable heads and hands, a dagger, TNT bomb, Joker fish, and more. Pre-orders are currently available here at Entertainment Earth for the $116 list price (no tariff surcharge or deposit) with free shipping. Additional information can be found below.

Note the figure will arrive in February 2026, and you won’t be charged until it’s ready to ship. These perks are undoubtedly part of the reason why The Batman figure in the TAS lineup sold out quickly at EE, so its best to reserve one quickly before The Joker follows suit. Elsewhere you’ll have to pay a deposit, tariff surcharge, and / or shipping. A full breakdown of the features and accessories for the figure can be found below.

Batman: TAS One:12 Collective The Joker / $116 see at entertainment earth

Batman: TAS One:12 Collective The Joker Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) card holding hand (L) One (1) bomb holding hand (L) One (1) grenade holding hand (L) One (1) pie holding hand (R) One (1) cane/knife holding hand (L) One (1) trigger finger hand (R)



Costume:

Suit jacket

Shirt

Ribbon necktie

Dress pants

Dress shoes

Accessories: