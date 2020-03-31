Stargirl Series Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for the series premiere of Stargirl. The new live-action series is set to hit both DC Universe and The CW in May. The series was originally set to premiere on DC Universe on Monday, May 11 and on The CW on Tuesday, May 12, but due to delays prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the series will now debut one week later on both platforms. While that's a little bit more time to wait for the eagerly-anticipated series, these new photos are giving fans their best look yet of the adventures in store in the new series.

Stargirl will follow Courtney (Brec Bassinger), a high school student whose life is turned upside when her mother remarries and moves them to Nebraska. More than that, there's her stepfather's connection to the Justice Society of America as her stepfather Pat Dugan? He was STRIPE, the sidekick to Starman. The series will take inspiration from the Stars and STRIPE comic, and according to co-creator and executive producer Geoff Johns will also have a tone similar to that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing," Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

You can check out the official synopsis for the series premiere of Stargirl below and keep reading for photos from the episode.

“Stargirl”: In the series premiere episode, Courtney’s seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (AMY SMART), stepfather Pat Dugan (LUKE WILSON) and stepbrother Mike (TRAE ROMANO), and she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of Super Heroes."