Supergirl: Take a Photo Tour of the DEO, The Bar, and More
With Supergirl and the rest of the Arrowverse shows off the air until later in the month, and fans frustrated by a lack of new content while they are socially isolating at home, ComicBook.com figured we could provide a little bit of a service. Digging through some archives, we found a number of photos from set visits, and figured it was worth giving fans a virtual walk around the DEO the alien dive bar, and other key sets from the world of Supergirl. Hopefully, it will help tide fans over, since there's a lot of disappointment around the Arrowverse episodes that were announced before being delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
These are, of course, dated, since this season didn't have a set visit tour for most outlets. While we generally get a chance to visit and photograph current threats like US Agent's foundry or Reign's cave, this season we didn't have that chance. Still, it's pretty fun to get a bunch of photos of The DEO, the Legion ship, and the alien dive bar.
You can check the photos out below.
The Legion of Super-Heroes Ship
This one's interesting becasue the shots are from a couple of years ago, and the Legion of Super-Heroes ship was actually under construction when we were there. As a result, we couldn't get many shots, but we did get a look at some of the Interlac and, the transporters, and control panels.
