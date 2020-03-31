Titans: New Photo From Deleted Scene Shows Batman and Robin Team Up

The season one finale of DC Universe's Titans took a major departure from its comic book source material, showing a world where Batman went totally off his rocker and not only killed The Joker but also countless police and other innocents. Though this was revealed to be a hallucination created by Trigon and the character, Bruce Wayne would go on to appear in the second season with star Iain Glen playing the part. The Dark Knight's rampage in the season one finale almost came with a sweet flashback though as a moment from a deleted scene has made its way online.

Geeks WorldWide writer Emre Kaya posted the photo which appears to show Batman and Robin working together. Perhaps a flashback to simpler times between the two, but further context of the image isn't available. In the meantime you can check out the photo below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments!

Showrunner Greg Walker has previously spoke about the use of Glen as the character in the show's second season but wouldn't say if he'd become a major staple of the cast moving forward since Titans at it’s core is still a story centered around the younger heroes. There’s also a reason why The Caped Crusader can’t appear suited up in the series.

#DCUTitans BTS picture from the season 1 finale! pic.twitter.com/Uq6XbSNlo9 — Emre Kaya (@Vullein) March 28, 2020

:We see versions of Bruce that are in the conscious world and we see manifestations of Bruce that are, at times, not rooted in reality," Walker said. "People’s imaginations of Bruce take on their own form. Bruce is many things to many people. A limitation of the show is we can’t have Batman. So we try to turn that into a lot of possibilities of kind of exploring Bruce, and all the dimensions of Bruce.”

Titans season three was previously scheduled to premiere on DC Universe in the fall with production eyed to begin this month. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic though, filming on shows and movies around the world has been suspended around the world. As a result it's unclear when the new season of the series will make its debut or even when it will go in front of cameras.

The new season is expected to deal with the fallout of Donna Troy's (Conor Leslie) death at the end of season two and will also likely see the team take on a new threat: Komand'r, AKA Blackfire, who made her debut in season 2. Damaris Lewis is set to be a series regular in the third season of Titans, with the character sticking around to haunt her sister Starfire (Anna Diop).

