David Corenswet Reveals Wild Injury From Filming Superman

It’s no secret that training for and then playing Superman is a physically demanding gig. Yet, the latest actor to take up the mantle, David Corenswet, recently revealed just how much he put his body — his whole body — on the line to play the hero. During an episode Vanity Fair‘s beloved lie detector test digital series, Nicholas Hoult, who plays Lex Luthor in Superman, asked Corenswet about the perils of harness work and the extremely painful and private injury it resulted in. While at first the polygraph technician was unsure of the validity of Corenswet’s wild injury, he quickly went into excruciating detail that compelled her to declare his tale was “all truthful.” Mild spoilers follow.

When Hoult asked where Corenswet’s “wildest bruise” was as a result spending “the majority of the production strapped to a harness to perform the flying and fight scenes,” the Superman actor answered without hesitation: “My right testicle.” Corenswet went on to detail that the injury occurred during the scene with the Justice Gang, after they defeat the massive kaiju and the true nature of the message Superman’s parents, Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara (Angela Sarafyan), sent along with his ship to Earth is revealed.

“It’s this wonderful, epic moment,” Corenswet said. “Where I stand up and punch the glass out, and then I leap out the window and fly through the air. And on the first take of that, it’s this big, epic punch and a leap through the air, and then just–my testicle!”

Though the polygraph technician Stephanie Jackson initially declared the confession of Corenswet’s very personal injury as “inconclusive” — meaning the reading on the polygraph couldn’t indicate whether or not the actor was lying, she amended her verdict to “truthful” after Corenswet went into agonizing specifics regarding how it happened.

“Oh yeah, couldn’t lie about that. It’s on film!” Corenswet laughed. Despite how painful that particular injury sounds, the actor isn’t holding any grudges against his Superman stunt crew. He and Hoult laughed about the harness misfire, after which Hoult confessed, “I want to ask you more questions about your testicles, but I don’t know where to go, that’s appropriate.”

The interview dropped more bombshells beyond Corenswet’s wildest injury while making the now smash-hit film, specifically about the suit itself. He claimed that hardest part about making Superman was putting on the “quite sweaty” costume, rather than packing on the 40 pounds of muscle in order to play the part. Corenswet also disclosed to Hoult that he’d dress up as Superman for their children’s birthday parties, his dream role is to play a X-wing pilot in a Star Wars film where could sit and not be jerked around on wires, and his favorite Superman growing up was Smallville’s Tom Welling.

Hoult made his fair share of confessions too. He told Corenswet he still has the golf clubs Hugh Grant gave him as a wrap gift after making About a Boy, he really did eat bugs to prep for his role in Renfield, and that he’d put mayonnaise on “anything that makes sense”. The biggest truth bomb he dropped was that there were a few times on set where Hoult thought he could do the role of Superman better than Corenswet, having auditioned for it before being cast as Luthor. However, Hoult was quick to compliment Corenswet’s performance, knowing intimately how hard it is to play the character, and praising just how easy his co-star made it look. Miraculously, the pair finished their respective polygraph tests with their bromance and groins in tact.

Superman is now playing in theaters everywhere.