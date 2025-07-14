Superman Confirms a Major Arrowverse Figure Already Exists in the DCU

James Gunn is taking on the task of rebooting the DC Universe. He’s having to make up for the mistakes of the DC Extended Universe, which could never find its footing. Man of Steel was a promising start for the franchise, and a couple of other movies also stood out, such as Shazam! and Wonder Woman. However, by the time the 2020s rolled around, the DCEU just had too much baggage, and it felt like the powers that be were grasping at straws every time a new movie released. The best example was Black Adam, a film that promised to change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU but did little more than act as a vehicle for Dwayne Johnson to aura farm.

While the DCEU was failing on the big screen, The CW’s Arrowverse was finding success on the small one. Sure, Arrow and the rest of the shows had consistency issues, but they were incredibly popular and shined a light on underutilized characters. The Arrowverse may have even put one character on Gunn’s radar, as Superman reveals that they’re already active in the DCU.

The Justice Gang Isn’t the DCU’s First Superhero Team

Superman kicks off by revealing that the Man of Steel is a few years into his superhero career. Since he’s already been around the block a few times, he’s familiar with some of the world’s other heroes, including the members of the Justice Gang. Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Green Lantern show up in Metropolis when a giant kaiju is on the loose, and while they take it out in an unsavory way, Superman appreciates their help. He has a nice rapport with each of them, a fact that Lois Lane catches onto and uses to her advantage when her secret boyfriend goes missing. Lois visits the Hall of Justice to ask the Justice Gang for help, but Green Lantern and Hawkgirl aren’t interested in helping. Mister Terrific agrees to tag along with Lois, doing what the heroes who used to call the Hall of Justice home would’ve done.

While Lois is inside the Hall of Justice, a mural is visible in the background that features images of plenty of classic DC heroes. Some notable figures include Alan Scott, Jay Garrick, and Ted Grant, all members of the Justice Society of America. But there’s one hero on the mural that would rather hang out with Barry Allen than the original Flash: Vibe. Donning his classic comic book costume, Cisco Ramon is already a major part of the DCU’s history. Superman doesn’t reveal whether he’s still alive, but if he’s around, he’s sure to have a role to play moving forward.

Vibe Could Give the DCU a Power It Desperately Needs

Like his counterpart on The Flash, Vibe’s powers allow him to open interdimensional rifts that give him access to different worlds. His unique ability puts him on the Justice League’s radar, and he remains a member of the team for many years before dying at the hands of Professor Ivo. However, he doesn’t stay dead forever because he’s resurrected by Nekron during the Blackest Night event, terrorizing the heroes he once called friends. The DCU is a long way away from adapting Blackest Night on the big screen, but Vibe could still be an important part of the DCU if Gunn and Co. are willing to borrow from the Arrowverse.

Since Jay and Vibe both appear on the Hall of Justice mural, it’s safe to assume that they’re familiar with one another. Having a relationship with the original Flash would put Vibe in a prime position to be one of Barry’s friends whenever it’s his turn to pick up the mantle in the DCU. Vibe could be The Flash’s wise buddy who teaches him about what it means to be a hero, and he could also keep the speedster in line. After all, there’s a time in the comics when the Justice League recruits Vibe for the sole purpose of taking down The Flash if he ever goes rogue. Barry is sure to know the dangers that his powers pose, so he shouldn’t be against having his old Arrowverse pal act as a contingency plan.

Superman is in theaters now.

Did you catch the Easter egg in the Hall of Justice in Superman? Do you want to see more of Vibe in the DCU? Let us know in the comments below!