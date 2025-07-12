King of the Hill Revival Drops First Look at Adult Chane

King of the Hill has dropped its first full look at its new revival coming to Hulu this Summer, and with it has also revealed the first look at Chane Wassanasong’s new adult design. King of the Hill Season 14 will be taking place nearly a decade after the events of the original series, and many things have changed for the characters since we have seen them last. Not only are they going to be much older, but we’re also going to see them at much different points of their lives. That even includes some surprising character returns for the new era too.

When Chane was first teased for the new King of the Hill series as one of the returning characters now playing a new role within Bobby’s adult life, fans were initially confused as to what it meant considering that the two of them spent their childhood fighting with one another in a long term rivalry. But it seems that rivalry has come to an end all these years later as the two of them are now running a restaurant together as adults in a new tease of the now adult Chane. Check it out below.

What Is Chane’s Role in New King of the Hill?

The first look at the now adult aged Chane Wassassong was revealed alongside the older design for his father, Ted, and it’s important to note that the two of them are seen in a much larger gathering celebrating Bobby. The newest trailer for King of the Hill Season 14 revealed a much better look at Bobby’s job as a professional chef of a Japanese and German fusion restaurant (as further demonstrated by not only the restaurant’s design, but Bobby’s use of German and Japanese to greet customers). It’s likely this is how Chane is involved.

The scene itself teases either some kind of opening night celebration or special gathering of investors, and that’s likely how Chane comes to be a part of Bobby’s adult life. It’s not only revealed that the restaurant Bobby works at is known as the “Robata Chane,” but seeing Chane and his father here further teases that the Wassanasong’s have invested in Bobby’s dream somehow. Even if the two of them had a long rivalry as kids, the two of them have likely recognized how they can help each other as adults.

What Does This Mean for Bobby?

It’s also important to point out that much of Bobby and Chane’s rivalry as children came from the fact that the two of them were usually fighting over Connie. Chane’s parents were pushing him to date Connie as one of the only few Laotian girls in the area, and Bobby naturally grew to fall in love with his neighbor and friend. But it seems that after all of these years, that is all now behind them. Especially as Connie herself has also aged and likely gone on to pursue her own dreams as an adult as well.

During the ATX TV Festival panel for King of the Hill earlier this Summer, Connie voice actor Lauren Tom teased how Connie was going to change for the new series, “That whole thing I had to learn about…an acronym, ENM. I had to look it up. I had to ask my kids. Ethical non-monogamy. Racier than I thought Connie would be.” If this change also involve Chane and Bobby following all those years of fighting over her, there might even be more shake ups than King of the Hill fans would ever expect to see when the new season premieres with Hulu on August 4th.