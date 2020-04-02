Justice League Fans Are Freaking Out Over Fake Snyder Cut Tweet

There are some constants within the world of entertainment, including the fact that April Fools Day pranks are always going to cause a stir. Even amidst a growing pandemic and countless changes to the entertainment industry, a handful of moments have ended up giving fans a sort of false hope. On Wednesday, a tweet from @HBOMaxOfficial (which is different from the streaming service's official account, @HBOMax) went viral, which suggested that Zack Snyder's long-elusive cut of Justice League would be available on the streaming service when it launches next month. The tweet, which included BossLogic's recent "Snyder Cut" tribute poster, did give off the energy of looking at least somewhat legit.

You asked for it and we listened. We're releasing the Zack Snyder's Justice League as a launch title for #HBOMax on May 2020. 214 minutes in 4K resolution. He will rise. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/oIKzi6o15Q — HBO Max (@HBOMaxOfficial) April 1, 2020

While there is an ever-growing movement to release the "Snyder Cut" of the film, there has been no official confirmation that it will be released, much less on HBO Max. Still, that didn't stop fans from briefly getting their hopes up about the possibility -- and then being upset when they realized it was all a hoax. Here are just a few of those responses.