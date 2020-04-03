The Flash Fans Pay Tribute to Logan Williams

The Flash fans are paying tribute to Logan Williams all over social media after the young Barry Allen actor passed away today. He was just 16 years old and played the hero on The CW a couple of times. Tri-City News had the report first and British Columbia is especially devastated. Williams’ Mother Marlyse had some words to say about her loss in the moment and the statement is heart-wrenching. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star." Williams also had a role on Supernatural on the network too.

It wouldn’t be long before Grant Gustin offered some words as the older version of Barry Allen and someone who had spent time with the young actor. He only uses Instagram now, but this was a sad occasion where he felt the need to chime in. The two met all the way back in the pilot of the series when The Scarlet Speedster’s show was not the giant force that it is today. Austin chose to focus on how professional the young actor seemed on a set full of seasoned personalities.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin said. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Another Flash actor also chimed in as well. John Wesley Shipp played the hero way back in the day and served as Barry Allen’s father in The CW series. He sounds just as heartbroken by today’s events as Gustin was and it seems likely that the tributes will keep pouring in from both the stars of the show and the fans. The pictures that Shipp included showcase Williams as a vibrant young actor that seemed ecstatic to work alongside the cast. 16 years old is just so young to be taken from this Earth and hopefully his family can find the strength they need at this difficult time.

Shipp began, “Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

