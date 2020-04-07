Superman & Lois: Fans Are Loving the Lana Lang Casting

On Tuesday, The CW announced that it had cast Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang in its upcoming Superman & Lois television series. Chriqui will play Lana opposite Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The new series focuses on Lois Lane and Clark Kent's relationship and family life together. In the comics, Lana and Clark were friends back in Smallville. In this series, she's Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at the Smallville Bank, stuck in her hometown after all her friends moved to Metropolis and elsewhere. She gets back in touch with Clark and rekindles their friendship during a difficult period in her life.

Chriqui's credits include starring opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Fox's one-season series The Passage. She's also appeared in Shut Eye on Hulu, Fox's The Grinder, Murder in the First on TNT, The Mentalist on CBS, Cleaners on Crackle, and Showtime's The Borgias. In theaters, she's appeared in The Knight Before Christmas, Hospitality, Super Troopers 2, and The Steps.

Superman & Lois is being developed by The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros. TV. The series is written by Helbing and based on the DC Comics characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. It's spinning out of the Supergirl television series, which introduced Hoechlin in the role of Superman. The series will dig into the complications of a relationship between the world's greatest hero and the world's greatest journalist.

Helbing executive producing the series alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The series was meant to film a pilot during the 2020 pilot season, but the COVID-19 pandemic convinced The CW to give the show a series order of 13 episodes. It was scheduled to film in the summer, but the coronavirus may delay that process.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images