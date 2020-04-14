The Suicide Squad Director Wishes Peter Capaldi a Happy Birthday, Shares Video of Mega Sour Challenge

Quite a lot of people are already looking forward to The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's new take on the iconic DC Comics team. While we haven't seen an official frame of footage from the film, we know that it boasts a unique approach to the source material and a pretty epic ensemble. One of the key players in the film is set to be Peter Capaldi, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the project. In celebration of Capaldi's 62nd birthday, Gunn took to Twitter to wish the actor well -- as well as share an adorable video of him completing the "Mega Sour Challenge".

Happy Birthday to my friend #PeterCapaldi, a great guy & one of the stars of #TheSuicideSquad. I can’t wait to show you him in the film. But for now I’ll give you this video of him eating the most sour candy in the world & not reacting even a little bit. 😳 #megasourchallenge pic.twitter.com/hly1QqrqPi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 14, 2020

The challenge asks for you to eat one of Barnett's "Mega Sour" candies, which are dubbed the sourest candy in the world. As the video shows, Capaldi Is able to do so without really breaking composure, which is a superhuman feat in and of itself.

At the moment, very little is known about exactly who Capaldi is playing in The Suicide Squad, outside of the fact that it's a "big role". The actor did speak about having to shave his head for the role during a convention appearance last fall.

"No I can't," Capaldi said at the time. "I hope it's going to come back. At the moment, I can't tell you. Not because I don't want to tell you, but because I'm not allowed to tell you. But I'm going to be completely bald. So they started it because they had to do some prosthetics, so they had to take my hair back. And I said, 'Could you leave a little bit because I'm going to Toronto? And I wanna look good for the people there.' So they left a little bit and we did some head casts and stuff. And then I came here, but when I go home it's gonna go again, all the way."

The Suicide Squad is expected to also include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Sean Gunn told ComicBook.com last year. “And I know that [James is] pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to open in theaters on August 6, 2021.

