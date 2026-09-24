26 Years Ago Today, Superhero Cartoons Changed Forever When a Cult Character Made His Debut

By the fall of 2000, Saturday morning belonged to Kids’ WB. The block was stacked with Pokémon, Batman Beyond, Jackie Chan Adventures, and X-Men: Evolution, and the DC animated shows in particular had built something remarkable, a shared universe where Batman and Superman lived in the same continuity and the storytelling had real weight to it. What none of it had was a Black teenager in the lead. Superhero cartoons had featured Black characters for decades, usually as the reliable teammate or the voice of reason standing slightly behind the guy whose name was in the title. Nobody had built an entire animated series around one and put his name on the door.

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Meanwhile, a comic book company that had spent the early nineties trying to fix exactly that problem had already gone quiet. Milestone Media was founded in 1993 by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, and it cut a deal with DC that was almost unheard of, letting DC publish and distribute while Milestone kept its copyrights and full creative control. The books were sharp and the characters were new, but sales dried up and the line stopped publishing in 1997. Three years later, one of those characters got a second life on television. On September 23, 2000, Static Shock premiered on Kids’ WB.

How Did a Canceled Comic End Up With Its Own Cartoon?

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

The show exists because DC editor-in-chief Jenette Kahn kept pushing. She had floated adapting the Milestone characters back in 1993, and Alan Burnett wrote a pilot for a team series called “The New Guard” that went nowhere. Several other Milestone projects stalled out over the following years. Static was the one that finally got a yes, which is a strange outcome for a character whose comic had been dead for three years by the time production began.

McDuffie has said he had no direct involvement in the show’s initial development, which makes what happened next more interesting. Warner Bros. brought him in as story editor and writer, and he ended up writing eleven episodes himself while shaping the whole run. He was protective of what the comic had been, and he described the balance he was aiming for plainly, saying the show was “surprisingly similar to the comic” and that while “some details, like the costume, are different, the tone and spirit are dead-on.”

Plenty did change for a Y7 audience. Virgil is fourteen instead of fifteen. His father Robert was rebuilt as a social worker running a community center, which McDuffie called “for all intents and purposes, a new character.” Guns appear far less often. The Big Bang, the chemical accident that gives a generation of Dakota kids their powers, killed a lot of people in the comics and does not on the show. Cowan has said the comics version drew on the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia, which gives you a sense of how far the source material sat from Saturday morning.

The one change McDuffie openly regretted was killing off Virgil’s mother. “It was important to me to present a black hero with a complete nuclear family, in part to combat an easy stereotype we see far too often in fiction,” he said, before admitting the show “got a couple of great stories from the situation, so even that worked out okay.”

What Did Static Shock Actually Do That Nobody Else Was Doing?

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.

Static Shock was special in part because it did something that no other show on any other network was doing: It talked to kids about things Saturday morning avoided, and it did so without softening into a lecture. “Sons of the Fathers” arrived in the first season and centered on Richie’s father being a bigot, which put racism directly between the two best friends at the heart of the show. “Frozen Out” dealt with homelessness and mental illness through an unhoused teenage girl. “Where the Rubber Meets the Road” gave Rubberband Man a learning disability and treated it as ordinary instead of something tragic.

Then there is “Jimmy,” the season two finale, which built an episode around bullying and gun violence and ended with Richie being accidentally shot by a classmate. Director Dave Chlystek has been direct about the Columbine parallels, and the episode aired with on-screen gun safety statistics. It won the 2003 Humanitas Prize for Children’s Animation, with McDuffie on the teleplay and Burnett on the story.

The show also got to play in the wider DC sandbox in a way no other Kids’ WB series managed. Batman and Robin turned up for the season two premiere “The Big Leagues.” Batman came back for “Hard as Nails” with Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. Superman appeared in “Toys in the Hood,” Green Lantern John Stewart in “Fallen Hero,” and the Justice League itself across the two-part “A League of Their Own.” Season four opened with “Future Shock,” which threw Virgil forty years ahead into Terry McGinnis’s Gotham. Static’s older self later showed up as a full Justice League member in Justice League Unlimited, which is about as official as a stamp of approval gets.

Why Did It End, and Where Is Static Now?

Image courtesy of DC Animated Universe

Static Shock ended, but not because nobody was watching. Kids’ WB ordered a second season roughly ten weeks after the premiere, and the network’s own release called the show the number one broadcast program in its time period among kids two to eleven and several other key demographics. McDuffie later explained the real problem without any bitterness, noting that despite strong ratings, “Static was unable to attract toy companies or other licensors. Without these monies coming in, it was a gift to get to do 52 episodes.”

Those 52 episodes have had a rough streaming life since. The series landed on HBO Max in 2021 and was pulled on New Year’s Day 2025, and it spent more than a year effectively unavailable before returning free with ads on Tubi this spring. Phil LaMarr, who voiced Virgil in all four seasons, has kept the show’s memory alive with fans, and he described its appeal better than anyone, calling Virgil “what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up, Black Spider-Man.”

The live-action movie announced back in 2020 with Reginald Hudlin and Michael B. Jordan producing remains stuck. James Gunn said in July 2025 that there were “a whole bunch of complexities behind that character right now,” which is a polite way to describe an unresolved legal dispute over Milestone’s revival. The comics are healthier, with Milestone relaunching in 2021 and Static getting a new costume that nods directly at the cartoon. McDuffie died in 2011 at 49, and he never got to see the show about the kid with static electricity become the one people still bring up first.