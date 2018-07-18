When you think of DC, a lot of people automatically think of the big three, the trinity – Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman. At least that’s who Hollywood thinks about, but within the pantheon of DC Comics, there are a wealth of characters to choose from who could each carry a film on their own. Today, that’s what we’re talking about – the 10 Best DC Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movie!

For the record, we’ve left off characters who have their own movies planned for the future, so that means no Aquaman, Flash, Nightwing, or Joker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Which DC character do you want to see get their own movie? Tell us in the comments and make sure you click the video at the top of the article to see who all made the cut!

10. Blue Beetle

Kicking off the list is the Blue Beetle, an interesting character who has yet to get a lot of attention outside of comic books with the exception of a few sporadic appearances in some DC cartoons. To date, there’s been a few different versions of the Beetle, and any of them would do, though Jamie Reyes would be the likeliest candidate.

9. Plastic Man

At No. 9 is Plastic Man. Heroes with a comedic flair are all the rage right now, and nobody fits that mold quite like Plastic Man. While he obviously shares the same level of, ahem, flexibility as Marvel’s Reed Richards, Plastic Man often uses his abilities to get into far more interesting shapes.

8. Zatanna

No. 8 – Zatanna. When a lot of fans think of Zatanna, they think of her cameo appearances in a few episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, but in actuality, she’s a perfect character to jumpstart the DCEU’s magical side of things. Most often she’s associated with Justice League Dark and is a great asset in the DC Universe against anything that goes bump in the night.

7. The Question

Coming in at No. 7 is The Question. One of the late, great Steve Ditko’s creations is unlike any hero we’ve seen in the movies so far. Part investigative journalist, part detective, The Question could fit into the DCEU well with a more grounded approach compared to what we’ve seen so far.

6. Red Hood

At No 6 is Red Hood. The re-emergence of Robin #2, Jason Todd as the brutal vigilante Red Hood is one of the most popular stories of the last 15 years, and he’d fit perfectly within the DCEU. In a nutshell, Red Hood has become this sort of a violent anti-hero, as if The Punisher was trained by Batman himself.

5. Booster Gold

4. The Spectre

3. Green Arrow

No. 3 is Green Arrow. The character has proven to be a hit on the CW, so it’s time to transition the character to the big screen! Honestly, the fact that Oliver has his own CW “arrow-verse” centered around him is further proof of his popularity, so it’s kind of baffling that Hollywood hasn’t utilized this yet.

2. Batman Beyond

1. Lobo