One of Batman’s Greatest Villains is Now Absolute Superman’s Biggest Enemy

Absolute Superman #6 started to shed some light on Kal-El’s arrival on Earth but also on the forces he has clashed with since he first arrived. While much of the issue focuses on Kal-El’s time with The Kents, another huge piece of the puzzle is revealed in the issue’s final pages, as the person behind the tyrannical corporation Lazarus steps into the spotlight, though it’s not someone in Superman’s normal rogues gallery. Instead, it is one of Batman’s greatest villains, so before we get into the details, spoilers are incoming from this point on, so you’ve been warned.

The Lazarus Corporation plays a huge part in the Kent chapter of Superman’s story, as they have attempted to run the Kents off their farm in a multitude of ways, including influencing the actual weather to crush their crops. Kal-El’s arrival brings Lazarus and the Peacemakers to the Kent’s doorstep, leading to a clash that Lazarus won’t soon forget.

We then see another mysterious element of Lazarus step further into the light as Brainiac reveals the status of their mission, and he’s speaking to the leader of Lazarus. We then see someone stepping up out of a pit, and at this point, you probably know where this is going.

After stepping up from the Lazarus pit, none other than Ra’s Al Ghul is revealed as the leader of Lazarus, and now that he knows about Kal-El, he is setting out to make him kneel before him or take him off the board completely. You can find the spoiler images above and below.

Ra’s Al Ghul is one of Batman’s greatest foes, though he differs from other villains in that he also greatly respects Batman and his skillset. Despite that, they have feuded quite a bit over the years, and things only get more complicated when Ra’s daughter Talia is in the equation. Few have pushed Batman more than Ra’s, as his immortality allows him to play the long game against the Dark Knight in a way other villains simply can’t replicate.

Seeing Ra’s square off with Superman would be a compelling showdown all on its own, but a face-off with this version of Superman is something altogether different. This Superman is coming from a completely different place, and as we’ve seen with Peacemakers last issue, he pushes the limits a bit further than the mainline universe’s Superman.

This could also be one of the major elements in the inevitable crossover between the Absolute versions of Superman and Batman, and we simply can’t wait to see how this world’s Batman reacts to both of these bigger-than-life characters. Throwing Wonder Woman into the mix just ups the ante even further, so while I certainly want DC to take their time with team-up, I am still counting down the days till it becomes a reality.

For right now though, Superman has his work cut out for him. Not only does he have to deal with an army of Peacemakers hunting him down at every turn, but he’s now up against Brainiac and Ra’s Al Ghul steering the ship. That would be a tall task for anyone, but if there’s someone who can handle it, it’s probably Superman. You can find the official description for Absolute Superman #6 below.

“THE SECRET ORIGIN OF ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN! Something strange happened in the American heartland several years ago. Something that brought fear and darkness to a small Kansas town… and forever changed the lives of one kindly couple. Welcome to Smallville.”

What did you think of the reveal? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!