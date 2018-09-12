7 Actresses Who Could Play the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane

Fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse got exciting news today. Not only is Batwoman coming to the crossover event in December, but Lois Lane will appear as well.

The iconic DC Comics character will make her Arrowverse debut alongside Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), an announcement that Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner were very excited about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” Supergirl executive producers Queller and Rovner released in a statement. “This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

While Lois has been mentioned previously on Supergirl, the character has never actually appeared. Instead, Jenna Dewan appeared on the series as Lucy Lane, Lois’ younger sister, during the first season. As of yet, the role of Lois has not been cast and that has prompted fans to make their best suggestions for who should play the Daily Planet reporter. We’ve decided to throw our suggestions out there as well.

First, a note about suggestions for who could play Lois. On Supergirl, Clark Kent/Superman is somewhere between 36 and 40 years old — a calculation based on the number of years Kara (Melissa Benoist) was in the Phantom Zone while Clark was on Earth plus the number of years between Kara’s arrival and the series’ pilot as well as the number of seasons the show has had. With Lois being older than Lucy but probably near the same age as Clark, we’re guessing that Lois will be in the same age range, so we’ve tried to make selections that either fall within that age range or could play that age and Lois’ level of accomplishment well. We also decided to look at actors who have appeared on other shows on The CW as well as take something of an open ethnicity approach.

So, who do we think could play the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane? Read on and find out!

Katie Holmes

While this list isn’t ranked, one of the first names that came to mind for who would make a great Lois Lane was Katie Holmes. Not only has she had a turn in the DC universe before playing Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins, but while she’s not a The CW veteran directly, she is a veteran of the network’s predecessor, The WB, and it’s iconic series, Dawson’s Creek. We think Holmes would do an excellent job of bringing Lois’ tenacity to life.

Gina Rodriguez

Yes, Gina Rodriguez is best known for her role as Jane Villanueva in The CW’s comedy-drama Jane the Virgin, but she’s also had more serious roles and appeared earlier this year in Annihilation. We think would bring a unique and interesting take on Lois that would be a delight to see play out.

Hannah Simone

Earlier this year, Hannah Simone was announced as the lead in ABC’s reboot of The Greatest American Hero. The series would have followed Simone’s Meera, a 30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke before inexplicably ending up entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet. Unfortunately, ABC opted not to pick up the series. Deprived of the opportunity to see Simone play a rather unreliable superhero, we wouldn’t mind seeing her as Lois.

Brooke Lyons

Most recently appearing on The CW in the now-cancelled Life Sentence, Brooke Lyons would also make a solid Lois. Not only does she somewhat look like a bit like Lois in comics — darker hair and lighter eyes — but her role as the Lucy Hale’s older sister in Life Sentence showed she can play determined well. We wouldn’t want to get in between her Lois and a story.

Bethany Joy Lenz

Best known for her role as Haley James Scott on The WB/The CW series One Tree Hill, Bethany Joy Lenz is another CW alum that we can totally see as Lois.

Phoebe Tonkin

Phoebe Tonkin is a veteran of multiple The CW shows, most recently as Hayley Marshall in The Originals. In that role, Tonkin proved that she is more than capable of playing a character as brave and driven as Lois. Oh and Hayey was a werewolf…the idea of two actors who previously played werewolves (Hoechlin played Derek Hale on MTV’s Teen Wolf) playing Lois and Clark is something we just can’t resist.

Alexis Bledel

What can we really say about this suggestion? Alexis Bledel is a CW veteran thanks to Gilmore Girls, looks like Lois does in comics, and has even played a journalist and writer — Rory Gilmore’s career of choice. Bledel would make a spot-on Lois and the internet agrees. Her name was mentioned several times on Twitter among fans reacting to The CW’s announcement today.

Who do you think should play Lois? Share your fan casts with us in the comments below.

The Arrowverse crossover will take place Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11 on The CW.