Absolute Wonder Woman Introduces Steve Trevor With a Major Origins Twist

Absolute Wonder Woman’s stellar debut introduced fans to a very different Diana, one raised by Circe and taught the methods of magic on the Wild Isle of Hell. While Circe certainly had an impact in the first issue, there weren’t many other recognizable faces in the mix just yet, but that’s changed in Absolute Wonder Woman #2, which introduces Wonder Woman’s love and ally Steve Trevor. There are some similarities in Trevor’s introduction, but his initial meeting with Diana differs quite a bit from the original story, and we’re breaking down all of the spoilery details right here.

First Meetings

After they run into each other again in the present, the issue takes a step back in time to when Diana first met Steve. Trevor is washed up on the shore of the Wild Isle when Diana finds him, but she has to cast a spell to translate what he’s saying. Their meeting is cut short though when a Hydra takes him and pulls him underneath the water from Diana’s grasp.

Diana heads in and saves him from certain death and then brings him to their home. This results in a hilarious exchange between Circe and Diana about who he belongs to, and though she’s not thrilled, Circe helps him anyway. When Trevor comes to, Diana breaks the news to him that he’s in the underworld, specifically hell, and he doesn’t take the news so well.

As they give him time to process everything, Diana lets on that she’s definitely intrigued by the mystery man, something Circe certainly takes note of. Trevor apologizes for his behavior and then heads to investigate where he landed with Diana. After a humorous exchange about height, Diana eases some of Trevor’s fears, telling him that “not everyone here belongs here. It’s just sometimes where we’ve ended up.” He thanks her for saving him twice, and then things fling back to the present.

Reunited

We see that Trevor has clearly made it back to the land of the living, but we’re not sure how yet. It’s clearly been a minute since they last saw each other, as Wonder Woman says “I hoped I would see you. But I never dreamt it would be today.” Trevor takes her to meet his surly commander, which results in Diana brilliantly putting him in his place and offering her help against the coming invasion.

During that exchange though there is one key detail revealed about Trevor. After Trevor interrupts the commander on Diana’s behalf, the Commander tells Trevor “the rest of the world may think you’re some kind of superhero-meets-Jesus, but I know you’re just a man. You can be court martialed too.”

So we know that Trevor has returned from the underworld, and people know he’s returned, with a sort of mythology having been built up around it. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out from here with Diana and Steve, and things are certainly different from their original meeting. That said, the hallmarks of their dynamic are still there in spades, and we can’t wait to learn more.

What did you think of Steve Trevor's Absolute Wonder Woman debut?