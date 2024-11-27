Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/27/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books, including West Coast Avengers #1 and Justice League Unlimited #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of both issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Wonder Woman #2

Following a killer debut is never easy, but it’s a challenge Absolute Wonder Woman tackles with ease. Kelly Thompson keeps thing moving and shifting throughout the second issue, keeping the stakes incredibly high while also leaning into the new dynamic between Diana and Steve Trevor, and it’s quite the combination. Hayden Sherman, Jordie Bellaire, and Becca Carey pivot with ease between grand battles to banter-filled walks through hell, and both feel alive in their own distinct ways. To be honest, I could just have Wonder Woman putting arrogant generals in their place for an entire issue, though Diana’s banter and biting wit with Trevor steals the show at several points as well. Absolute Wonder Woman continues to be simply outstanding and must read each and every single month.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Action Comics #1077

Action Comics #1077 continues the “Phantoms” story arc but gets us a good bit closer to sending Superman back home — though it’s setting up less as a triumphant return and more as an urgent mission to try to save Earth thanks to the sun at risk of being destroyed due to the events in the Phantom Zone. The story seemingly offers some resolution to what is going on in the Phantom Zone and while it’s a less engaging installment of the story than some of the others, it pulls things together nicely. As for Conner and Kenan, their adventure also seems to get some closure as well with the pair triumphant in getting Superman’s collection back. It’s still unclear exactly how this ties into the rest of the story, but it’s starting to seem like the two plots are going to collide soon. Overall, it’s a solid issue in terms of overall storytelling, even if it does feel a bit like connective tissue to get to something perhaps a bit more explosive next issue. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Batman: The Brave and The Bold #19

Batman the Brave and the Bold #19 might be the weakest thus far with five stories in the anthology that are all dense and long and in a few cases, hard to follow. “The Hum” in particular just seems off, particularly in how it approaches the idea of Batman and doubt while “Hive Mind” drops the reader in with little context and doesn’t exactly do much to build interest before stopping on a cliffhanger until the next part. Generally, this issue feels like it’s very high concept but the execution overall doesn’t quite match it. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #3

While things get a touch confusing in the last couple of pages of The Last Halloween #3, the issue is packed with narrative movement that feels like we’re getting close to something explosive. With the FBI continuing to be more of a hindrance than a help, it falls to Batman to find Gordon’s son months after he was taken and, in the process, seems to be led in the direction of who is really behind what is happening in Gotham. The issue lacks a little bit of subtlety and nuance and there are moments where it feels like the story assumes the reader is in on things more than they actually are, but it’s a solid issue that at least has a small piece of happiness in it before things get grim again. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Black Canary: Best of the Best #1

Black Canary: Best of the Best lives up to its name and captures the big fight feel of its central premise brilliantly, especially if you’re already a fan of boxing, pro wrestling, or mix martial arts. The series just beams with authenticity in that regard, and Tom King’s work on the fight commentary alone is delightful. Much like in wrestling though, it’s the story layer that lies underneath the battle that really delivers the impact, and here it’s the underlying family dynamic between mother and daughter powers the rest of the engine. In the ring, Ryan Sook, Dave Stewart, and Clayton Cowles tell a story with each and every move, and coupled with the at times hilariously accurate commentary, all of it whisks you off into a rollercoaster ride of emotions as a persevering underdog looks to finally take down the unconquerable titan. As a comic fan I loved this, and as a wrestling fan I adored this, so it’s a win across the board. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Detective Comics #1091

Detective Comics has Bruce Wayne fighting an emotional war on multiple fronts. He’s still dealing with the guilt brought on by his harsh reaction to the petty thief in the previous issue while also dealing with the seemingly eternal youth on offer from someone with a surprising connection to Batman’s origin. It’s no surprise to see him turn to his much more emotionally stable bestie for guidance in such a trying time. The scene is written in a way that speaks to these heroes’ familiarity with each other, primarily through Superman recognizing all of Batman’s defense mechanisms throughout the conversation. However, it is a conversation between two of the most powerful people in the world, supposed icons of virtue, discussing the world’s inequalities with bemused detachment, which is a bit chilling. I’m not convinced that’s intentional. The slow pace and perhaps ill-conceived optics are saved by the artwork, which is moody and enhanced by painterly colors that make striking use of the contrast between light and shadow. In particular, a sequence of Superman turning into the sunrise is memorably staged and executed. That craftsmanship makes this a solid issue.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Green Arrow #18

Green Arrow #18 brings aboard a new creative team with a take on the Emerald Archer that couldn’t be more different from what came before in this series. Gone is the extended family, high-tech superhero escapes, sharp lines, and sleek colors. Instead, the vibe is decidedly more Bronze Age as Oliver Queen goes back to investigating Star City crimes involving rich folks (his former people) with a tenuous relationship to the idea of social justice at best, all rendered with a soft touch, lots of shadow, and highly saturated, almost plush colors. The plot revolves around the murder of one of Oliver Queen’s old colleagues whose shady business practices got some people sick or dead. On its face, it seems predictable — a survivor of that environmental catastrophe, or someone otherwise connected to it, is out for revenge and will eventually target Ollie for his small, regrettable role in allowing it to happen. Perhaps there will be some unexpected swerves along the way. Yet, even if it lays out exactly as expected, it still sets up some interesting challenges for Oliver over whether he’s as willing to accept responsibility for his role in past deeds as he is to dole it out. Green Arrow #18 is a gorgeous debut and a commanding return to form for the character. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Harley Quinn #45

Harley Quinn’s anti-gentrification campaign continues in Harley Quinn #45, which kicks off with a fun diversion into noir tropes before refocusing on matters at hand. Despite being infused with real and relevant issues, there’s a placement to this Harley Quinn that comes out in Harley’s self-awareness about how decisions she’s making now may clash with values expressed previously, and especially in the artwork, which feels appropriately cartoonish with the barely contained energy in the linework, which also lends itself perfectly to the juvenile resolution of this issue’s art-based conflict. The level of attraction between Harley and her new nemesis adds an extra layer of fun and Harley’s cast of supporting characters are quickly well-established and welcome. The whole enterprise still feels a bit like it’s living in the shadow of Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, but for fans of the characters, there are hardly worse things to be offered. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Justice League Unlimited #1

The Justice League is embarking upon its most ambitious era to date, expanding the scope of what the League hopes to achieve and thus also expanding the roster to meet those new needs. That allows for countless possibilities, and the team of Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain, and Ariana Maher commit to that mantra in earnest. Justice League Unlimited feels immense in scale while also honing in on the humanity and compassion that have inspired so much admiration over the years, and visually it’s simply second to none. Justice League Unlimited #1 is a resounding success, and the future couldn’t look brighter if it tried. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Nightwing #120

Dick Grayson’s new journey in Bludhaven remains a solid enough one, but the former Dark Knight sidekick is still hindered by some chinks in the armor of this run. The inclusion of an adorable new pet for Nightwing feels like old territory, which even the book itself makes note of. While there are interesting elements here in relation to the sheer amount of factions that are making a play for the city, the overall story is one that feels like well-tread territory for the masked superhero. TThe series needs a shot in the arm to really set itself apart from what has come before and the fact that I’m saying this on its second issue is quite the statement. – Evan Valentine

Rating 2.5 out of 5

Power Girl #15

Williams is playing the long game with Power Girl and her enemies in this series, and it is paying some serious dividends right about now. Her newly formed rival is almost brand new to her journey, but they instantly feel like they’ve been on a collision course for decades, making for an exciting back and forth that should be able to carry this series into its future. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Superman #20

First and foremost, Superman #20 is a true visual spectacle in every sense of the term. What Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ariana Maher pull off in this issue is simply second to none, delivering a bombastic issue that has Superman pushed to his absolute limit. Superman fans have been spoiled by great artwork over the past few years, but this is easily in elite level discussions. You’ll feel every single blow as Superman and Doomsday shake the city to its core, and while Maher’s work has been second to none over the course of series, this issue might be one of her all time best, with one particular panel achieving out of this world territory. While you’ll be dazzled by the artwork, Joshua Williamson once gain backs it all up with rich and multifaceted storytelling, delivering moments that can’t help but affect longtime fans. I won’t spoil here, but if you’ve been here for the full ride, one will absolutely break your heart, but it’s a testament to the work Williamson has done since the series began. Superman continues to soar to new heights, and is one of the best books in comics. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel

Blade: Red Band #2

I had a lot more fun with the second issue of Blade’s second Red Band issue than its first, as the Daywalker is given an interesting “sidekick” for the remainder of this limited series. In fact, Blade’s new partner seems almost far more interesting than the titular character here, having an interesting background story along with some neat characterization. There remain some complaints that do follow the series from its first issue however, mostly in that the series still doesn’t feel as “mature” as it could be and that Blade hasn’t seemed as affected by the events of Blood Hunt as he could be. Issue two feels like a departure from the first issue in some ways but its a welcome one. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

Dazzler #3

After a disastrous talk show appearance, things go from bad to worse for Dazzler in issue #3, but this might be the most interesting issue of the series to date because it takes things away from the concert setting and starts to put together the case for who might actually be behind the attacks on the mutant popstar. While there is still quite a bit of fluff in this title overall (and note, that’s not a bad thing), the issue also does a really good job of shining a lot on the toxicity of social media and how perception can turn on a dime. It’s an interesting read overall. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Iron Man #2

Ackerman and Ohta’s second issue is one that does a solid job of juggling both new elements to Tony Stark’s life along with quite a few comic book references, and characters, that only long-time Marvel readers might recognize. Luckily, said injected elements don’t necessarily distract from the overall story. Ackerman as a writer here is throwing everything and the kitchen sink at Tony in his fight against Roxxon and it shows. For the most part, this works, even if there are some elements that get a little lost in the shuffle. This new take on Iron Man injects some fun new story aspects into the life of the Armored Avenger and it makes for a fun ride. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Spider-Boy #13

Spider-Boy might be in the title, but he’s very much sharing the spotlight, and it’s far from a bad thing. Spider-Boy #13 is as much an issue about Bullseye and his new Spider-Girl apprentice Maka as it is Bailey and Daredevil, and yet there’s also the new addition of Hulkette in the mix too. Dan Slott does an admirable job of balancing all of these characters into one central story that still makes Bailey feel like a critical part. Paco Medina and Erick Arciniega are the perfect team to bring these new duos to life, and the fights are fun and frenetic throughout. I already need more Bullseye and Spider-Girl as soon as possible, and the way things are going, it looks like that’s exactly what we’re going to get.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Amazing Spider-Man #62

The Amazing Spider-Man continues to showcase the creative team’s knack for writing Spider-Man well. The banter between Spidey, Doctor Strange, and Black Cat is all endearing and the artwork delivers a lot of expressive bunches, both in terms of characters and in some wild layouts as the plot takes the climactic fight scene to absurd levels. However, the plot remains a bore, There are hints that there may be something to do — that Peter’s repeated deaths are meant to drain some of the life and energy out of his persona — but hinging the plot on excising the biggest draws from the story seems like a bad idea. Similarly, Cytorrak’s eight-fold brood, the big bads of this storyline, get some development apart from clashing with Spider-Man, but they don’t make much of an impression. It’s hard not to feel like that space may have been better spent with Peter’s extended cast of non-costumed characters established in the previous issue only to get barely any time in this one. The surface-level charms of this book can only carry it so far. It will need a stronger hook by the end to prove worthwhile and memorable. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Incredible Hulk #19

This might be the best issue of this Incredible Hulk run yet. It’s tough to say, because so many of them have been fantastic, but man this just hits right on every single level. The body horror is unreal. The villain is fantastic. Hulk is perfect. And if this ending doesn’t leave you breathless I’ll be shocked. What an absolute wallop of an issue, tucked right into a series that has been chock-full of ’em. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

Ultimate Black Panther #10

Ultimate Black Panther continues to be a fun read but the current format of monthly chapters in the story is not suiting the larger writing style. Series scribe Bryan Hill does a good job seeding his plot and giving us enough answers that it develops more questions for us as readers, but as has been the case for a few issues now some plots get stagnant while others persist very quickly. Carlos Nieto hops in this issue as a guest artist, delivering a style that fits perfectly alongside Stefano Caselli’s artwork, which is to say that when you’re reading all their issues together there will not only be a high level of fidelity across the visuals but a story that perhaps has a better pacing than waiting for weeks for the next issue. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Uncanny X-Men #6

Gail Simone is joined by fill-in artist Javier Garron for the sixth issue of Uncanny’s “From The Ashes” run and this latest issue just so happens to be one of the run’s strongest. Simone’s characterization is firing on all cylinders by showing some interesting new sides to these classic characters, especially when it comes to the likes of Logan, Gambit, and Rogue. I also have to give a shout out to one of the most touching scenes involving Nightcrawler that I’ve seen from an X-Men book in some time. There’s a lot of moving plates to be balanced in Uncanny’s latest issue, especially when it comes to the new kids being tutored by Marvel’s merriest mutants, but luckily, all the plates are spinning to perfection. I absolutely cannot recommend this book enough for those looking to read a book in the X-Men universe that can hit the same heights as the Krakoa era.

– Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

Venom War #5

The conclusion of Venom War feels like a fitting end, with writer Al Ewing wrapping up the narrative in a way that’s not especially surprising considering the entire event has been singularly focused in one place and answering a lot of symbiote related questions. It does feel like it hit below its weight as an ending to the story though. Ewing will continue writing the All-New Venom when it premieres, but this series began with such an operatic scope and major science fiction roots that a simple beat-em-up in a wrestling arena feels like it never reached its full potential. The good news is that for fans of Venom and all of Marvel’s symbiote characters, series artist Iban Coello and color artist Frank D’Armata make the entire thing very visually engaging. As the cover reveals, a gold version of Venom makes his debut, and the way his transition and powerset are handled look spectacular. Even if the final moments don’t feel like where the story itself was headed a couple of years ago, the ending itself isn’t dull. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

West Coast Avengers #1

The West Coast Avengers are back and ready for a lighthearted superhero adventure. Duggan is showing all of his strengths with this debut and the artwork couldn’t be better suited to the title’s tone. Any readers looking for a superhero title with a fun atmosphere less likely to get tangled up in universe-altering events every second issue will likely find West Coast Avengers a delight. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Image Comics

Falling In Love On The Path To Hell #6

If there’s ever a comic book title that tells you exactly what you can expect when you open the front cover, this is it. It’s a beautiful and tragic love story set in the midst of some eerie folk horror. There are moments that you wish would hit just a little harder, but that doesn’t stop Falling in Love on the Path to Hell from being a grisly, enjoyable achievement.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Feral #8

The world of Feral just isn’t that accommodating to happy moments, so you knew the semi-joyful cliffhanger was not going to be exactly what it seemed. That very much turns out to be the case here as well, though this time the tension is slowly built up over time, playing with the reader’s hopes that perhaps Elsie, Lord, and Gigi and her family have finally found safe refuge. As that strings you along, Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson play on your emotions even more with shifts in expression and tone from page to page, never letting you settle into any sort of comfortable place, which makes the shocking moments that much more visceral. There’s still all sorts of questions about who is here and why, and the lingering issues between Elsie and Lord are also very much still in play. Feral deserves to be on everyone’s Pull List, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5



Hornsby & Halo #1

Peter Tomasi has had a long and varied career in the super hero world. Responsible for some classic runs on series including, but not limited to, Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and Nightwing, Tomasi is joined by artist Peter Snejbjerg for a story of heaven and hell. Hornsby & Halo has all the makings for a great new series, doing an excellent job of not only establishing its world, but presenting its protagonists in a way that is both appealing and makes you want to follow this devil and angel on their idiosyncratic journeys. Both Tomasi and Snejbjerg do a fantastic job of capturing both Zachary and Rose’s characters here. The Ghost Machine line as a whole has been a fascinating one and this new duo makes for a worthy pair to add to the line. Hornsby & Halo is a fantastic start to a series that could have serious legs in the comic book world and I’m interested to see where it goes moving forward. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Hyde Street #2

Hyde Street #2 gives us a bit of the backstory of Pranky and while we don’t get the story of how he ended up on Hyde Street, we learn a lot about his tragic life as well as the fact that he chooses to be there — and doesn’t want to leave. The issue sees another “bad” person delivered, but we get a little bit of a complication as well. Pranky is ordered to make peace with Mr. X-Ray. What that will entail and where this all leads remains a mystery, but it also makes for a fun setup for a holiday issue of the strange horror comic. It’s interesting and engaging, but it would be nice to get a little more direction about what is actually going on or if this is just a series of individual stories with slight connection. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Rogue Sun #23

For better or worse, Rogue Sun is a breezy, BREEZY read. It always feels like an issue is done in the blink of an eye, and this new installment might be the strongest example of that. It’s wonderful how quickly this book moves and it’s tough to imagine complaining about that, especially when so many others struggle to find that kind of pace. However, this is an issue that leave you wanting just a little more, like it was over just a hair too soon.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #4

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein comes to an end with #4 and while it feels like there could have been just a little more fleshing out of things to connect the issue to the previous (and the whole series could have used this overall), the issue is very heartfelt and explores the idea of who is the real monster — or rather what. Taken in context, the series feels more like an exploration of grief what it can drive us to do, which ultimately grants humanity both to Frankenstein and his monster. It’s a beautiful issue, even if it might break your heart. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Void Rivals #14

Void Rivals always seems like the black sheep of the Energon Universe and unfortunately, its for good reason. Kirkman and De Felici provide some solid enough storytelling here, blending the worlds of the Transformers and GI Joe into a wild space-faring epic but it can get a tad confusing with the sheer amount of storylines converging. The shining spots of the series remain Kirkman’s hilarious sense of humor, injecting some gut busting moments into the series along the way. De Felici’s art also works well to capture both the quieter moments and the space-faring business at hand. It’s an exceptionally tough comparison since Transformers and GI Joe’s “main books” are firing on all cylinders but still, if you want to inject every part of the Energon-verse into your veins, Void Rivals remains a worthy enough read. – Evan Valentine

Rating 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4

While each new issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles since the relaunch has shown a different Turtle in a prison of one sort or another — a literal prison in Raph’s case, a gilded cage or Mikey, and a prison of the mind for Leo — none compare to what Donatello is shown to have endured in Teenage Mutants Ninja Turtles #4, as he’s both incarcerated and tortured to the point of nearly losing his grasp on reality. This issue brings on Chris Burnham, the last of the four big artists announced as kicking the new era of TMNT off, and his style of artwork proves vital to making the issue since. Burnham’s combination of scratchy detail at times, and almost over-the-top expressiveness in his characters conveys the feeling that Donatello is on the edge of insanity, and the bluntness of the violence feels both gritty and slapstick at the same time. And yet, among all of this grit and grizzlies, TMNT #4 still conveys persistence in Donatello that so often manifests as heroism; he couldn’t stop himself from studying magic and more than he can stop himself from volunteering for all of the fights that occur in the twisted mutant safari/fight club. With all of this, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 becomes one of the most memorable TMNT tales in recent memory. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

