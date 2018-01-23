‘Action Comics’ #1000 To Feature a Geoff Johns/Richard Donner Story

In addition to a story by Brian Michael Bendis, the return of Superman’s red trunks, and lots more, Action Comics #1000 will feature a story by DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns and Superman: The Movie director Richard Donner.

Johns, one of the best-selling writers in DC’s history and the company’s chief creative officer, is currently writing Doomsday Clock but has otherwise been off the board, writing-wise, for almost two years while he focuses on an increased role at Warner Bros., helping to oversee the company’s film slate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No details were given on Johns’s story, except that he will co-write it with his frequent collaborator and mentor Richard Donner, who directed Superman: The Movie. The pair previously co-wrote a run on Action Comics together.

It is a remote possibility is that he could be providing a script for a story by legendary Superman artist Curt Swan. DC has teased that an unpublished Swan story will appear in this (as it did in Superman: The Wedding Album shortly after Swan’s death), but there is no writer named in the comic that would be era-appropriate for when Swan was working on Superman stories.

Of course, that “…and more…” at the end of the solicitation suggests that the writer of the story in question could just be someone not famous enough to list among all the other huge names.

You can check out the official solicitation text for the issue below.

ACTION COMICS #1000

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Stories and art by an all-star lineup of top talent

Retailers: This issue will ship with ten covers. Please see the order form for details.

Celebrate 1000 issues of Action Comics with an all-star lineup of top talent as they pay tribute to the comic that started it all! From today’s explosive action to a previously unpublished tale illustrated by the legendary Curt Swan to the Man of Tomorrow’s future—this very special, oversized issue presents the best of the best in Superman stories!

FEATURING ALL-NEW ART AND STORIES BY:

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

JOHN CASSADAY

OLIVIER COIPEL

PAUL DINI

JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

PATRICK GLEASON

BUTCH GUICE

GEOFF JOHNS

DAN JURGENS

TOM KING

JIM LEE

CLAY MANN

BRAD MELTZER

JERRY ORDWAY

TIM SALE

LOUISE SIMONSON

SCOTT SNYDER

CURT SWAN

PETER J. TOMASI

MARV WOLFMAN

…AND MORE!

DECADES-SPANNING OPEN-TO-ORDER VARIANT COVERS BY:

• STEVE RUDE (1930s)

• MICHAEL CHO (1940s)

• DAVE GIBBONS (1950s)

• MICHAEL ALLRED (1960s)

• JIM STERANKO (1970s)

• JOSHUA MIDDLETON (1980s)

• DAN JURGENS (1990s)

• LEE BERMEJO (2000s)

…PLUS A BLANK VARIANT COVER!

PRESTIGE FORMAT • NO ADS • On sale APRIL 18 • 80 pg, FC, $7.99 US • RATED T