Adam Brody Says Losing Flash Role in Justice League Mortal Hurt More After Fury Road

Perhaps the grandest of all “What If?” scenarios in all of superhero cinema, fans will forever remain curious as to what George Miller‘s Justice League Mortal would have looked like. The legendary director had an all-star cast lined up for the DC team back in 2008, but Warner Bros. ended up scrapping the movie altogether. While it must have bummed out the actors at the time, Adam Brody, who was set to play The Flash, recently said that the loss of Mortal hurt him even more later on down the road.

During an interview with Yahoo! about his upcoming movie Ready or Not, Brody revealed that watching George Miller’s award-winning hit Mad Max: Fury Road made him realize exactly how good Justice League: Mortal could’ve been, even if he didn’t know it at the time.

“In hindsight, I should’ve been more bummed [at the time],” Brody said. “I really liked it. But I just kind of felt like, ‘No big deal. The next thing will come.’ And it kind of did, but it kind of didn’t. But nothing like that came along again.

“The script was really good. It’s not that it was revolutionary, and I’m pretty objective about this kind of thing, and I think I have a pretty good gauge of scripts. I thought the casting was right. Not just me, but everyone, tonally, was going to fit right.”

Brody always knew Miller was a good director and a joy to work with, but Fury Road came along in 2015 and confirmed that the filmmaker was still at the top of his game.

“I was so excited to work with George Miller, because he was a legend, and he was very nice. At the same time, nobody — I didn’t have any idea, I bet Warner Bros. didn’t have any idea — what a f***ing badass he still was. Because he hadn’t made a live action movie in like 15 years. He had made Babe 2 and Happy Feet. Yeah, he’s like the Australian Spielberg, but who knows?

“Then you see Mad Max: Fury Road and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, he’s as fresh as anyone. He’s ahead of the curve. So in hindsight it hurts more, actually. Like that would’ve been a classic movie after seeing what he did.”

Brody finally got his chance to return to the superhero world earlier this year when he appeared as the super-powered version of Freddie Freeman in Shazam! D.J. Cotrona also appeared as one of the super characters in Shazam!, and he was originally supposed to play Superman in Justice League Mortal alongside Brody. The film would’ve featured Armie Hammer as Batman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, and Common as Green Lantern.

