All the ‘Titans’ Revealed in Their Classic Costumes

Fans have been waiting for quite a while to see all the Titans in their classic costumes, and now we’ve collected all of them in one handy place.

Titans is the first exclusive series debuting from DC Universe, which is DC’s streaming service that will later house shows like Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and the Harley Quinn animated series. The first episode of Titans is now out in the wild, where fans saw Robin make his costumed debut, but Raven’s costumed look has been guarded until recently. She did confirm the transition to an actual costume at New York Comic Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, I can’t say too much, unfortunately,” Croft told ComicBook.com. “But she does have the classic hood and as the series progresses she goes from kind of a stylized version to the costume to getting closer to the comic book version of the costume.”

As for Hawk‘s Alan Ritchson, he avoids getting into his suit if at all possible.

“I say no and I’m gonna eat and delay and I’m going to find every excuse not to get into it until they get really upset and then I do and like four people come into the trailer and we start one layer at a time and it’s so tight and so many pieces that have to snap on it’s just like a thirty minute process so I just sort of sit there while they do their thing and eventually it’s on and it looks cool when it’s done,” Ritchson told ComicBook.com. “They did a really good job building the suit.”

One of the more anticipated costume debuts is for Anna Diop’s Starfire, and when it finally happens the cast and crew couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“As soon as I put it on, everyone was flipping out,” Diop told ComicBook.com. “It’s awesome because it’s something that so many people have seen for so long and it means so much to people and this is the first time we’re bringing it to life, but you know — our story takes its time. It takes its time, it’s an origin story, so it takes its time in the characters coming to this place where you see them and the way that everyone’s always known. I hope that the audience can be patient with us and have fun with us. It’s a ride, and it’s a fun one.”

Hit the next slide to see the Titans’ costumes!

Robin

Robin’s suit was the first to be revealed after Titans was announced, and it got things off to a good start. The suit is pretty dang close to its comic origins, with enough modern tweaks to make it look practical for this kind of vigilante work. We’re not sure if Dick Grayson will stick with this suit all the way through the series or end up getting a Nightwing suit at some point, but either way, we’re happy with the suit.

Raven

The other prominent member of DC Universe’s Titans is Raven, who up till just recently was not shown in an actual costume, though the overall look was still very reminiscent of the character. It looks like though by series end she will get a look even closer in line to her fan-favorite character, though we aren’t sure when that will actually happen in the series.

Beast Boy

Like Raven, Beast Boy’s early look was much discussed amongst fans of the team, as his skin isn’t green like in the comics but his hair is. Still, his look does give off a Beast Boy vibe, especially when he transforms into a tiger in one of the preview clips for the show.

Dove

Another early debut for Titans was Hawk and Dove, but new photos of Dove have given even better looks at just how detailed her suit is. The suit very much looks ripped from the comics, with some extra tweaks that give her feathers a more armored look. It doesn’t hurt that they’re even deadlier in the show too, and so far fans have been quite pleased with the transition from comic to TV.

Hawk

Revealed alongside Dove, Hawk looks just as comic book accurate as Dove does. The bold red and white colors are intact, and the suit has enough weight and armor to it to make you feel as if it could protect against some hard-hitting battles. This is one of those costumes that is only supposed to work on the page, but they made it work on the screen too.

Starfire

One of the most requested costumes just came to light, and fans are excited to finally see Starfire get an actual suit. Up until now Starfire only had a purple dress and fur coat in posters and trailers, but thanks to a recent photo we finally get to see what looks to be a full costume, with shades of purple and white accents, bringing it in line with the character’s look from the books. It doesn’t look exactly like it of course, but with how much skin that suit shows in the comics it was always going to be a bit more conservative.