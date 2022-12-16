Amber Heard Teases Aquaman 2 Return as Mera With Photo

✖

Amber Heard teased her return as Mera in 2022's Aquaman 2 with a throwback photo to the first Aquaman movie's production. Heard tried to get some reading done on Aquaman's set, but co-star Jason Momoa had a habit of tearing the final pages out of whatever book she was reading at the time. On Saturday, Heard posted a photo taken on the Aquaman set to Instagram of herself reading one of Iain M. Banks's Culture novels, Surface Detail. In the caption, she writes, "Before Aquaman took the last pages out of this book. #gettingakindleforaquaman2." In the comments below, Momoa replied with a string of laughing emojis. You can see the photo below.

Heard explained the entire page-tearing situation to Jimmy Fallon during an episode of The Tonight Show in 2018, during the promotional runup to the first Aquaman movie's debut. It turns out that Momoa doesn't like it when people ignore him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

"Jason's allergic to being ignored," Heard said. "He can't sit still. So no matter what, he will push, prod, nudge, shove you, anything to get your attention, especially if you enjoy a quieter activity like reading. On set, I like to read and that just drives him nuts. So he quickly adopted this method to give himself relief. He just adopted this method of ripping out the last pages of my book. Which is annoying. You get to the last like 10 pages and they'd just be gone."

Though some fans would like to see her replaced due to her court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard's Instagram post suggests she is making preparations to return to work as Mera when Aquaman 2 begins filming. She enthusiastically confirmed her return previously.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm so excited to film that. Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Momoa returns as Aquaman in the sequel. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also returning as Aquaman's nemesis, Black Manta. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbæk is joining the cast in the sequel. James Wan returns to direct.

Aquaman is streaming now on HBO Max. Aquaman 2 opens in theaters on December 16, 2022.