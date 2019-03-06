‘Aquaman 2’ Lands a Release Date

After quickly swimming to the top of the DC box office totals, Aquaman‘s sequel is officially on the way. Not only has the follow-up to James Wan’s blockbuster been confirmed by Warner Bros., but the film now has a release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit, Aquaman 2 has been slated for a December 16, 2022 release date, about four years after the release of the first film.

Breaking non-Cohen news: AQUAMAN 2 gets a release date…Dec. 16, 2022. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 27, 2019

This move is certainly exciting news for fans of DC and Aquaman, but it does come at a steep price. The film won’t arrive until the end of 2022, and that four-year wait is much longer than folks were hoping for. In the meantime, there’s a chance we could see the Aquaman spinoff movie focusing on the monstrous Trench, for which a script was ordered by Warner Bros.

At this point, there has been no confirmation that James Wan will return for the Aquaman sequel, as the last update revealed that he and WB were still working on a contract. However, given the director’s love for the world he created, and his unparalleled success with his first outing, his return seems to be about as sure a bet as any. The studio even brought back Wan’s frequent collaborator David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to pen the script for the sequel.

The wait for Aquaman 2 will end up being almost a year longer than that of Wonder Woman 1984. After the first film quickly became the DCEU’s most successful outing to-date, a sequel was set for 2019. However, in an effort to keep the sequel’s release on the same weekend of its predecessor, WB moved the film to June 5, 2020.

