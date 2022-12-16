Aquaman 2 Starts Filming, Reveals First Official Look At Working Title Logo

✖

Aquaman 2 has begun production and has revealed it working title. We know the official title for Aquaman 2 is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; however, if you happen to walk by a film set and see the that the name of the project is "Necrus," just know that Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, director James Wan and the rest of the Aquaman 2 cast and crew may be close by. The case and crew of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have actually been teasing the start of production for weeks now, through teaser images and other social media posts.

Amber Heard recently made a post showing off how James Wan welcomed her back as Mera in Aquaman 2 (a note on nice stationery read: "Amber- welcome back to Atlantis. Love James & Rob"). There's been a lot of controversy surrounding Heard and her domestic dispute with former husband Johnny Depp; some DC fans tried to "cancel" the actress from the Aquaman franchise as backlash over her legal fight with Depp. So, Wan showing support to his leading lady was a pretty big deal.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II posted a similar look inside his quarantine quarters in preparation for The Lost Kingdom, as made notes for what is presumably his next performance as Black Manta. Thanks to a now-deleted post from Aquaman 2 writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, we know that Manta will seemingly have an even bigger role in the sequel:

"We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it," McGoldrick told a fan in a response post. "But if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta."

Oceanmaster actor Patrick Wilson adds that James Wan is going even bigger than the superhero epic he made with Aquaman:

"I think like with anything with James, when he comes back for a sequel, it becomes bigger and better," Wilson told ET about Aquaman 2. "And broader, and more funny, more action, more character work, it's cool. It's really fun, it's super fun."

And finally, Aquaman himself Jason Momoa is betting so heavily on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being great that he's putting his creative stamp on the film:

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa said during a May appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it... All of our hearts are in it,"

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 16, 2022.