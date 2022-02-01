Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson Promises Sequel Will “Push It” (Exclusive)

The first look at Patrick Wilson in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom surfaced in 2021, showing off two new elements of Orm’s look in the sequel: a shredded, fit body and a long, rough beard and hair. To be fair, we can’t say Wilson wasn’t in such impressive physical shape as Orm in the first Aquaman because he was wearing some Atlantean garb that covered him up throughout but this time around we can definitely say the unkept beard and hair is new. This seems to be an indication of Orm being locked away since Aquaman defeated him in the first film but he will almost certainly be involved in the film’s shenanigans out of his underwater cell at some point.

“Yeah, that was my ‘Castaway Does Crossfit’ look,” Wilson told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at a Moonfall press event. ‘What can I say? Well, that’s certainly Orm who’s been… You saw him be taken away, so clearly, he did not have a razor wherever he went.” See the photo as posted to James Wan’s Instagram account from the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wilson didn’t stop there, though. Looking back at the already ambitious Aquaman movie, Wilson shared his excitement for Wan being able to only amplify elements from the first film for The Lost Kingdom.

“No, it’s fun,” Wilson went on about the sequel. “The movie’s gonna be a blast. We had such a great time shooting it, I will absolutely say that. And the tone, I think he took the tone in those moments in the first one that we enjoyed, and that kind of went beyond the comic book world in that they were much more really appealing to a wider audience, and we embraced that. I think we embraced the tone much more in this movie, we established what James established, what he wanted to do with the first one, it was clearly successful, and it’s like, ‘Okay, so now let’s just push it.’ So every little fun moment, every goofy moment, every heartfelt moment, every action moment, some of the set pieces are unbelievable, the stunts were crazy, fighting sequences are crazy, just awesome.”

Could Wilson’s Orm by the “uneasy alliance” teased in the film’s synopsis released in December? “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation,” the description of Aquaman 2 reads.

Are you excited for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Aquaman 2 hits theaters later this year. Wilson’s starring role in Moonfall can be seen in theaters this weekend, with the film opening on February 4!