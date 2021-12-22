New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Plot Synopsis Revealed

2022 is just around the corner, and there’s a whole lot of content to look forward to from Marvel and DC alike. One highly-anticipated DC sequel is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which just wrapped production this month and will see Jason Momoa returning to the titular role. The movie is also being helmed by returning director, James Wan, and Warner Bros. just released a new synopsis.

“Action Adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation,” the description reads. In addition to Momoa, the movie will also feature the return of Patrick Wilson (King Orm/Ocean Master), Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

Aside from the new synopsis, little is known about the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but previous first looks confirmed that Black Manta is back for revenge, King Orm has been stranded on land, and Aquaman himself has gotten an upgraded costume. Recently, Momoa teased what fans can expect from the upcoming sequel.

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Momoa told Fandango. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].”

“I think in the next Aquaman, I really wanted to put more personality into the character for us to sort of get to know him in some more private moments,” Abdul-Mateen II told ComicBook.com in an interview ahead of The Matrix Resurrections, where the actor takes on the role of Morpheus. “Wanted to see [Black Manta] struggle with some things, then to see a bit more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it looks like for him to be in charge of something. So we get to see a little bit more of his leadership style, a little bit more of his personality in this one. And he’s back for more, no doubt, in a big way.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open on December 16, 2022, from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films.