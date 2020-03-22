Aquaman 2 Writer Gives Update on Spinoff Movie The Trench

After making over $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2018, audiences are eager to see what the Aquaman franchise has in store. In addition to a proper sequel and an upcoming animated series, one of the film’s offshoots is expected to be a spinoff centered around The Trench. While the film doesn’t currently have any major details or a release date, we do have a brief update of how it will fit into the overall timeline. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who serves as a writer on both Aquaman and Aquaman 2, recently took to Twitter to reveal that The Trench “theoretically” takes place between both of the main films. But, as he clarifies, “some pieces of this [are] still being worked out”.

Theoretically, it takes place between 1 and 2. But some pieces of this is still being worked out. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

The Trench was first announced to be in development in February of 2019, with the goal of injecting more horror into the superhero franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now,” Aquaman director James Wan said in a previous interview. “I don’t want to get into that too much, but definitely, it’s one that I really want to lean into the horror of it. It’s going to play more as a monster horror movie then it will as a superhero film, but it’s still definitely part of the Aquaman world.”

“We always, even from the early concept art days, loved the idea of a Trench movie,” producer Peter Safran said in a 2019 interview. “Then, when audiences embraced it in the movie itself the way they did, particularly that ant farm shot where the camera follows the Trench [creatures] following Arthur and Mera down into the deep, we just knew that we had something very special there and we knew what that movie should be. And consequently, I suspect that that’s one that will come out significantly before Aquaman 2.”

Do you hope The Trench spinoff eventually becomes a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.