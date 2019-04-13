‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard Files Motion to Dismiss Johnny Depp’s $50 Million Lawsuit Against Her

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced back in 2017, but they continue to be entangled in the courts, including the recent defamation suit Depp brought against Heard for $50 million. The suit takes issue with a Washington Post piece written by Heard addressing how Hollywood and people, in general, respond to abuse claims against men, and though Depp wasn’t mentioned in the piece, many drew a connection. Now Heard and her attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which includes a number of details regarding their troubled time together (via Deadline).

Heard and her attorneys are saying that this should not have been filed at all, and since most of the issues involved in the lawsuit are located in California, are seeking dismissal in the Virginia court Depp filed the suit in.

“The vast majority of these occasions took place in Los Angeles, California, where Mr. Depp would alternate between sober and inebriated states, between lucid and delusional thinking, and between remorse and violence with Ms. Heard,” reads the motion. Heard goes on to say “About a year into our relationship, I began to witness Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol or would notice that he was drunk or high,” and then lists several episodes of extreme violence by Depp during their time together. a declaration from Heard accompanying the motion to dismiss states, explicitly recounting episodes of extreme violence by Depp during the time the couple was together.

“He frequently went in and out of drug and alcohol dependency medical care, including 24-hour live-in medical aid for the last three years of our relationship,” Heard said “Whenever he was using, I was worried for both of us. He would become a totally different person, often delusional and violent. We called that version of Johnny, ‘the Monster.’”

“Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states,” Heard said. Despite the abuse Heard said she “loved Johnny”, and she did admit to punching him once, though it was to prevent Depp from possibly attacking her sister.

The goal is to get it dismissed now, but if that doesn’t happen Heard and her attorneys believe the case would fall under Golden State or Virginia’s anti-SLAPP laws.

Heard’s attorney Eric George said “Johnny Depp physically and verbally abused Amber Heard. Since their divorce, Mr. Depp has continued to publicly harass Ms. Heard, and attempted to gaslight the world by denying his abuse. It is long past time for Mr. Depp’s despicable conduct to end.”

