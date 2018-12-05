Jason Momoa Talks About Aquaman’s Fight With Black Manta

Aquaman and Black Manta going head-to-head in live-action is one of the Aquaman movie’s many highlights and one which Jason Momoa is particularly proud of.

Momoa, who debuted as Arthur Curry in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and built on the role with Justice League, has his first solo outing come with a major DC Comics match-up being put into place. Arthur Curry comes face to face with Black Manta on more than one occasion, both of which call for action sequences. Momoa, however, is quite proud of the early encounter with his co-star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That was an amazing sequence, man. Both of them,” Momoa said. “Just doing the submarine fight was hilarious. I had a great time. The moment they dropped me into the submarine was my first day, so that was a cool fight and to have that moment with his dad. I think Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II], when we were done, I told him, I said, ‘I’m really, really, really proud of you because I didn’t get a beat in on some of those days but super proud of him. He transformed his body the most. He was huge and they didn’t get to see his body as much but, man, he’s a specimen.”

Of course, fighting in super hero style doesn’t come without preparing by getting into super hero shape by working out and dieting. “You do all the stunts, we work out, I’m working out in between shots basically,” Momoa said. “There’s big lighting set ups so I would have 30 minutes here, 30 minutes there. The diet is just pretty carb low and just eat quite frequently. I don’t really eat the carbs so I can have the beer at night.”

However, some aspects of the work for Aquaman made it easy to stay lean enough for the part. Enough so that Momoa didn’t have to complete cut a few hard-earned beers from his daily routine. “You’re sweating non-stop and constantly burning calories so I feel like Guinness is the lowest carbs of any beer,” Momoa said. “The dog needs a bone and at the end of the day, I just did all that, I’m not with my family, I don’t get to kiss my kids and cuddle them? You’re gonna give me a f—ing beer.”

As for the fight between Aquaman and Black Manta’s future, there is likely some more coming down the line. Momoa says he will “absolutely” be back for more with this part.

The DCEU continues on the big screen with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on June 5, 2020.