‘Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On If Black Manta Will Show Up In A Sequel Or ‘Suicide Squad’

Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is as eager as anyone to see more of his fan-favorite villain following the Aquaman movie but where he pops up next is to be seen.

With Aquaman hitting theaters later this month, the Black Manta character and actor have already received an abundant amount of praise from critics and fans. While the titular hero of the film is this iconic villain are the stars of several DC Comics feuds and team-ups, the baddie has also taken on strong roles in the New 52’s Suicide Squad titles and other comics. For Abdul-Mateen II, any such possibility is an exciting notion.

“Yeah, well I think Black Manta is going to be… he has an opportunity to show up anywhere where Aquaman is,” Abdul-Mateen II told Comicbook.com in the interview seen in the video above. “Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever. But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him that I know and the human that the fans and the people in this universe have grown to love over the years.”

With a Suicide Squad sequel expected to be on the way under the direction of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, it’s not entirely unlikely that Abdul-Mateen II gets to fill out Black Manta’s leadership role seen in the comics.

Abdul-Mateen II, known previously for his role as Cadillac on The Get Down, learned a good bit from portraying a beloved character in what is sure to be a massive franchise. “It was a great exercise in truth having no size,” Abdul Mateen II explained. “As long as it’s true, then you can go as far as the truth will take you in the pursuit. And I think Black Manta is an excellent example of that. Because what I think is going to happen is people are going to be rooting for some pretty sadistic things.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.