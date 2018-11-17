‘Aquaman’: Up Close Looks at Orange and Green Costume and Black Manta Suit

Much to the excitement of lifelong DC fans around the world, Jason Momoa is actually going to don the classic, green and orange Aquaman suit at some point James Wan‘s upcoming solo film.

While we were all hoping for this to be the case, it wasn’t confirmed until the movie’s second trailer, which ended with one shot of Momoa in the suit, holding his iconic trident. Since then, aside from a couple of posters or toys here and there, we haven’t really gotten another good look at the suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is, until Thursday night, when Warner Bros. held the first press screening for Aquaman, and the actual costumes for the characters were on display. ComicBook.com attended the screening and we were able to snap some up close and personal photos of not only Aquaman’s classic suit, but also the updated Black Manta suit that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will wear in the film.

Scroll through to check out the close-up photos of these awesome new outfits, and let us know what you think of them in the comments!

Classic Aquaman 1

Classic Aquaman 2

Classic Aquaman 3

Black Manta 1

Black Manta 2